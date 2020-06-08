AllDolphins
Number 97 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 97.

The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99 and Jared Odrick at 98.

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 97 for at least one regular season game:

DE John Bosa (1987-89), DE Jeff Hunter (1992-93), DT Tyoka Jackson (1994), DE Aaron Jones (1996), DT Ernest Grant (2000-01), LS John Denney (2005-06), DE Phillip Merling (2008-11), DT Kheeston Randall (2012), DT Isaako Aaitui (2013), LB Kelvin Sheppard (2014), DT Jordan Phillips (2015-18), DT Evander Hood (2018), LB Trent Harris (2019)

The debate:

John Bosa, like his sons Joey and Nick, was a first-round pick, but he never delivered the same way. His career was derailed by injuries and he had only seven sacks in 31 games in his three seasons. John Denney ended up playing the second-most games in franchise history, but he wore a different number after his first two seasons. Merling was the first pick of the second round in 2008 and his career was pedestrian, though he did have a pick-six in the 2008 AFC East-clinching win against the Jets. Then there's Phillips, who flashed at times after being a second-round pick but never truly delivered until last year when he was with the Buffalo Bills. As with the number 98, there aren't a lot of great options.

The top three:

1. Jordan Phillips

2. Phillip Merling

3. John Bosa

