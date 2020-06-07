AllDolphins
Number 98 and The Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 98.

Oh, and to save you the suspense, had we done a number 99, it would have been Jason Taylor with the top ranking.

But we start this series with 98.

To set the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 98 for at least one regular season game:

DT Jackie Cline (1987-89), NT Shawn Lee (1990-91), DT Norman Hand (1996), DT Antoine Simpson (1999), DT Henry Taylor (2001), DT Damian Gregory (2001), DT Bryan Robinson (2004), DE/LB Matt Roth (2005-09), DT Jared Odrick (2010-14), DE Quinton Coples (2015), DE Jason Jones (2016), DT Gabe Wright (2017), DT Sylvester Williams (2018), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (2019)

Jared Odrick
Logan Bowles-USA Today Sports

The debate:

Considering only four players played more than one season for the Dolphins with that number, it's obviously not a star-studded group. Jackie Cline started 11 games in 1988 for a Dolphins defense that was among the worst in the NFL. Shawn Lee was was an underrated nose tackle who played a key role in the defense's resurgence in 1990 and went on to have a good career with the San Diego Chargers. Matt Roth was taken in the second round of the 2005 draft with the idea he'd help the pass rush, but he never had more than five sacks in any of his four full seasons in Miami. Jared Odrick started 41 games in five seasons with the Dolphins after being a first-round pick in 2010 and had between 4.5 and 6 sacks three consecutive seasons and was a solid player for the defense.

The top three:

1. Jared Odrick

2. Matt Roth

3. Shawn Lee

