There are so many mock drafts around, it’s truly hard to keep up.

But here’s one with a different twist: It comes from SportsBettingDime.com and it’s based on the actual over/under NFL draft props being offered by the major sportsbooks on when players will be selected, the first player to be selected at each position, and the number of players at each position to be selected in the first round.

This mock draft includes the most frequent Dolphins projection: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama selected fifth overall. At No. 26, the Dolphins are expected, based on player over/under props, to select Tagovailoa’s college teammate, safety Xavier McKinney.

But the Dolphins’ second of three first-round picks is where it gets interesting because this SBD.com mock draft includes trades, which were created to ensure a player was picked in his average draft position by a team with the specific need.

That gave the Dolphins offensive tackle Andrew Thomas from Georgia at No. 14 after a projected trade up from 18 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was no indication what the price would be for that kind of trade.

Here’s the @SBD NFL Mock Draft 1.0, based on prospects’ over/under props:

1. Cincinnati Bengals — LSU QB Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins — Ohio State DE Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions — Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

4. New York Giants — Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

5. Miami Dolphins — Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

6. Los Angeles Chargers — Oregon QB Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers — Auburn DT Derrick Brown

8. Arizona Cardinals — Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (projected trade) — Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

10. Cleveland Browns — Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

11. New York Jets — Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

12. Las Vegas Raiders — Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

13. San Francisco 49ers — South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

14. Miami Dolphins (projected trade) — Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

15. Denver Broncos — Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

16. Atlanta Falcons — Florida CB C.J. Henderson

17. Dallas Cowboys — LSU edge defender K’Lavon Chaisson

18. Jacksonville Jaguars (projected trade) — LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton

19. Las Vegas Raiders — Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

20. Jacksonville Jaguars — Penn State edge player Yetur Gross-Matos

21. Philadelphia Eagles — LSU WR Justin Jefferson

22. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade) — Utah State QB Jordan Love

23. New England Patriots — Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

24. New Orleans Saints — LSU QB Patrick Queen

25. New York Giants (projected trade) — Houston OT Josh Jones

26. Miami Dolphins — Alabama S Xavier McKinney

27. Seattle Seahawks — Iowa edge player A.J. Epenesa

28. Cincinnati Bengals (projected trade) — USC OT Austin Jackson

29. Tennessee Titans — TCU DT Ross Blacklock

30. Green Bay Packers — Clemson WR Tee Higgins

31. San Francisco 49ers — LSU S Grant Delpit

32. Kansas City Chiefs — Clemson CB A.J. Terrell