Dolphins Provide Positive Update About DuBose
Monday morning, the Miami Dolphins gave a positive update on the status of wide receiver Grant Dubose, who sustained a head injury during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Dolphins released information reporting that DuBose has movement in all his extremities, and the test results are positive.
DuBose left the field on a stretcher and was taken immediately to a Harris County hospital for testing and observation. DuBose was reaching for a pass and was hit by Texans safety Calen Bullock, Jr.
DuBose lay on the ground for more than 11 minutes while emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and trainers worked to get him stabilized for transport to the hospital.
The EMTs and medical staff were quick to remove his facemask, jersey, and pads while he was being prepped to be taken to the hospital, hooked up to an intravenous (IV) drip while on the field, and given fluids before leaving, strapped to a board.
DuBose was activated off the injured reserve list before the game and was playing for the first time since Week 2 of the season. He appeared in the first two games of the 2024 season, recording one reception for 13 yards.
"There's positive feedback with head and neck imaging," Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game.
This season marks DuBose's second in the NFL and his first with the Dolphins.
He originally entered the league as a seventh-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers out of Charlotte. He was waived at the end of training camp this summer and then claimed by the Dolphins.
DuBose remains in Houston under physicians' care for continued testing and observation. No timetable has been announced for his return to South Florida.