Roberts and Williams Making Practice Debut

The linebacker and wide receiver had been on PUP since the start of camp

Wide receiver Preston Williams and linebacker Elandon Roberts are back at practice for the Miami Dolphins.

Both players began training camp on PUP as they continued to work their way back from injuries.

Roberts sustained a knee injury in the Week 16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roberts did take part in some of the offseason practices, though he was a spectator toward the latter part of OTAs and for the mandatory June minicamp.

The Dolphins re-signed Roberts as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason after he first joined the team as a UFA in March of 2020.

His return gives the Dolphins two run-stuffing specialists at linebacker, the other being newcomer Benardrick McKinney, who the Dolphins acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason.

Like Roberts, Williams took part in the early portion of the offseason program, but he sat out the latter practices as he continued working his way back from a foot injury he sustained last November against the Arizona Cardinals.

Also on Thursday, the Dolphins announced the signing of linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons.

The Dolphins are conducting Thursday the second of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in advance of their preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.