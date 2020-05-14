After finishing with the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2019, the Miami Dolphins have made several moves in the offeason to try to improve their pass rush.

Pro Football Focus clearly believes they've succeeded because they've picked the Dolphins as the team with the most improved pass rush.

The Dolphins ended up with only 23 sacks last season, which was five fewer than any other team in the league (Detroit had the second-lowest total with 28), so there clearly was only one way to go.

Since the end of last season, the Dolphins have added edge rushers Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah along with outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency, and then used their second fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to select Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver, who set the Mountain West Conference all-time sack record in only three seasons.

As with the offensive line, it would have been a disappointment had the Dolphins not shown up on this list," PFF wrote. "To be fair, their pass rush still has a long way to go, and some of the pieces they added are risks. The group will certainly be much better in 2020, though.

"Given the complete lack of viable pass-rushing options available in Miami prior to free agency and the draft, they are much improved at this point, even if there are still some question marks heading into next season."

PFF also mentioned second-round pick Raekwon Davis, an interior defensive lineman at Alabama, as another newcomer who could make a difference for the Dolphins pass rush.

The 23 sacks represented the lowest total ever for the Dolphins in a 16-game season, beating the previous low of 24 in 1988. The Dolphins rebounded to have 39 in 1989.