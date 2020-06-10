Quarterback Ryan Tannehill learned some valuable lessons during his time with the Miami Dolphins, some of which helped him become the Most Improved Player in the NFL in 2019.

But he learned off the field as well, and he's applying those lessons these days as he speaks out against racial inequality and police violence.

Tannehill said during a video conference call Wednesday that he began to educate himself in 2016 after Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem, and his main teacher was former Dolphins teammate Kenny Stills.

"I'm really thankful for a lot of the conversations that we've had along the way," Tannehill said. "It's just such an issue that affects millions of people. I think the unfortunate thing about it is if you're a white person you don't have to deal with it on a daily basis and you're not put in those situations. It's easy just to go about your life and not recognize it and not realize how big of a deal it is."

Stills was one of four Dolphins players who began kneeling at the start of the 2016 season, along with safety Michael Thomas, linebacker Jelani Jenkins and running back Arian Foster.

None of the four players remains with the team, though wide receiver Albert Wilson has been kneeling since he arrived as a free agent in 2017.

Stills was traded to the Houston Texans before the start of last season as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal that got the Dolphins two first-round picks and a second-round selections.

Tannehill explained what it was about Stills' stories that resonated with him: “Realizing what he has gone through in his life. Getting ripped out of the car with his dad, having everything stripped out of the car for no reason. They weren’t even speeding. I can’t imagine being in that situation. There were books he gave me, New Jim Crow, Systemic Oppression and Systemic Injustices. I started digging more and more into it as time went on. My eyes kind of got opened to it.

“When the kneeling first started to happen, it was a shock. It hadn’t been done before. It was such a big thing. And that’s the point, right? A protest has to be able to get attention to spark conversation and inspire change. It was about injustice, raising awareness and getting people’s attention.”

Tannehill showed how serious he was about the case earlier this week with an Instagram post that included links on how to get involved.

Tannehill didn't say much about the kneeling issue back at any time during his stint with the Dolphins, but that clearly has changed.

“Almost every single black guy on the team right now, they have all dealt with something at some point,” he said. “I want it to change. I want everyone to get the justice and equality that they deserve. I think those conversations have been really good. We had a big conversation throughout the whole offensive skill position (group). Guys were able get things off their chest and share things that they have been through. It was really great for all of us to hear.”

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.