Tannehill Applying Lessons Off-Field Learned in Miami

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill learned some valuable lessons during his time with the Miami Dolphins, some of which helped him become the Most Improved Player in the NFL in 2019.

But he learned off the field as well, and he's applying those lessons these days as he speaks out against racial inequality and police violence.

Tannehill said during a video conference call Wednesday that he began to educate himself in 2016 after Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem, and his main teacher was former Dolphins teammate Kenny Stills.

"I'm really thankful for a lot of the conversations that we've had along the way," Tannehill said. "It's just such an issue that affects millions of people. I think the unfortunate thing about it is if you're a white person you don't have to deal with it on a daily basis and you're not put in those situations. It's easy just to go about your life and not recognize it and not realize how big of a deal it is."

Stills was one of four Dolphins players who began kneeling at the start of the 2016 season, along with safety Michael Thomas, linebacker Jelani Jenkins and running back Arian Foster.

None of the four players remains with the team, though wide receiver Albert Wilson has been kneeling since he arrived as a free agent in 2017.

Stills was traded to the Houston Texans before the start of last season as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal that got the Dolphins two first-round picks and a second-round selections.

Tannehill explained what it was about Stills' stories that resonated with him: “Realizing what he has gone through in his life. Getting ripped out of the car with his dad, having everything stripped out of the car for no reason. They weren’t even speeding. I can’t imagine being in that situation. There were books he gave me, New Jim Crow, Systemic Oppression and Systemic Injustices. I started digging more and more into it as time went on. My eyes kind of got opened to it.

“When the kneeling first started to happen, it was a shock. It hadn’t been done before. It was such a big thing. And that’s the point, right? A protest has to be able to get attention to spark conversation and inspire change. It was about injustice, raising awareness and getting people’s attention.”

Tannehill showed how serious he was about the case earlier this week with an Instagram post that included links on how to get involved.

Ben & Jerry’s said it best....we stand with the black community in the fight against systematic racism, police brutality, & oppression. These are long-standing issues that are going to take conversation, understanding, & action. It will not happen overnight but I will fight for change. Link in bio to donate, sign petitions, text/call local leaders, & learn more about these issues 🙏🏼 #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd @benandjerrys: Systemic & institutionalized racism are the defining civil rights & social justice issues of our time. We’ve come to understand that to be silent about the violence and threats to the lives & well-being of Black people is to be complicit in that violence and those threats There is good news: the first step in overcoming systemic racism & injustice is to simply understand & admit that there is a problem. It’s trying to understand the perspective of others whose experiences are different from our own. We want to be clear: we believe that saying Black lives matter is not to say that the lives of those who serve in the law enforcement community don’t. We respect & value the commitment to our communities that those in law enforcement make, & we respect the value of every one of their lives. But we do believe that — whether Black, brown, white, or blue — our nation & our very way of life is dependent on the principle of all people being served equal justice under the law. And it’s clear, the effects of the criminal justice system are not color blind. We do not place the blame for this on individual officers. Rather, we believe it is due to the systemic racism built into the fabric of our institutions at every level, disadvantaging & discriminating against people of color in ways that go beyond individual intent to discriminate. For this reason, we are not pointing fingers at individuals; we are instead urging us to come together to better our society & institutions so that we may finally fulfill the founding promise of this country: to be a country with dignity & justice for all. All lives do matter. But all lives will not matter until Black lives matter.

Tannehill didn't say much about the kneeling issue back at any time during his stint with the Dolphins, but that clearly has changed.

“Almost every single black guy on the team right now, they have all dealt with something at some point,” he said. “I want it to change. I want everyone to get the justice and equality that they deserve. I think those conversations have been really good. We had a big conversation throughout the whole offensive skill position (group). Guys were able get things off their chest and share things that they have been through. It was really great for all of us to hear.”

For more on Tannehill, check out si.com/nfl/titans.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

