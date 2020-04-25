AllDolphins
Raekwon Reaction: Defensive tackle talks about joining the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis became the fifth Dolphins draft pick of 2020 when he was selected near the end of the second round, and he talked about his versatility and goals during a video conference call with South Florida reporters.

"I feel like I fit anywhere," Davis said when asked about his preference for a defensive scheme. "I'm comfortable anywhere. We run so many different schemes (at Alabama)."

Not surprisingly, Davis was asked about playing at Alabama with new Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's a great quarterback," Davis said. "All three years he's been at Alabama he's been a big leader for our team. When games were hard, he kept everybody going."

Davis said that certainly applied in the 2017 BCS title game when Tagovailoa came off the bench to replace starter Jalen Hurts and led Alabama to a come-from-behind victory against Georgia, complete with a long game-winning touchdown pass on a second-and-26 in overtime.

"He gave everybody energy," Davis said. "He told everybody the game wasn't over. We had to take over and finish the job."

Davis talked about the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020 NFL draft, what with all prospects on their own because of the coronavirus pandemic precautions.

"It's been crazy, but at the same time it's still a blessing," Davis said. "During that process, we still had so many teams who FaceTimed you or Zoomed you, checking on you."

Lastly, Davis was asked about his goals for his first year with the Dolphins.

"Just this first year coming in," Davis said, "just coming in working and try to be the Rookie of the Year."

