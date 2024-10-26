Ramsey's Role and How He's Contributing Without Picks
The Miami Dolphins have established one of the NFL's most formidable pass defenses, ranking first in passing yards and touchdowns allowed and third in opponent passer rating.
All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey leads this charge, and his influence has been crucial even though he hasn't yet recorded an interception.
Ramsey's NFL career is filled with standout plays and accolades, including 22 interceptions, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a Super Bowl title with the Rams in 2021.
Yet, his true value to Miami is his versatility, which has become essential to the Dolphins' evolving defense.
While his numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, Ramsey's focus on shutting down receivers rather than hunting for interceptions has provided consistency and structure to Miami's secondary.
As the Dolphins prepare for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Ramsey's versatility could be displayed against a high-profile rookie: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
If tasked with covering Harrison, Ramsey's skill set will be pivotal in containing one of the league's most anticipated young talents.
How Ramsey is Thriving in Weaver's Defense
Ramsey has flourished in defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's adaptable system.
Although he currently has a goose egg in the interception column, Ramsey's work in coverage and as a blitzer has caused significant disruption for opponents.
With over 324 snaps this season, Ramsey has allowed only 10 catches for 86 yards while contributing four tackles for loss and five pressures on six blitz opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.
"I'm trying to bring Jalen as much as I possibly can," Weaver said. "He is so much more than a corner; he is a football player. As much as we can get him around the ball to make an impact, we're going to try to do that."
Weaver's play-calling has capitalized on Ramsey's adaptability.
Weaver recounted an exchange with his coaching staff that illustrated Ramsey's impact and intelligence in disguising his role.
"I blitzed him three straight times, and obviously, you don't want to have a tell or tendency," Weaver said. "He's so smart that we can do everything with him without having to just blitz him at a particular spot. Our corners coach Mathieu Araujo told me, 'Jalen's been at nickel five times, and you've only blitzed him once,' so we changed that next drive. Like I said, he's a weapon."
That sequence came against the Colts when he forced a couple of Anthony Richardson incompletions, including that had to be reviewed to confirm it wasn't a fumble.
Why Miami Looks at Ramsey as a "Jack of All Trades"
While Miami's defense excels against the pass, it ranks 16th in rushing yards allowed, conceding an average of 130.7 yards per game. Ramsey's versatility has enabled the Dolphins to place him in positions that disrupt both the pass and run.
Dolphins pass game coordinator and secondary coach Brian Duker told reporters this week that Ramsey's impact isn't confined to stopping the pass.
"That's inaccurate because he's also effective in the run game," Duker said. "We try to put him in a position to make impact plays. He's an impact player for us, and if we think that whatever position is going to be most likely to make an impact on what we expect, we'll try to put him there."
Weaver considers Ramsey's role part of a broader evolution, where the defense progresses through stages of "competency to confidence to flow state."
Weaver acknowledges the defense's low turnover count this season but believes Ramsey's presence is helping the team reach a point where takeaways will increase.
Dolphins' Coaches Confident Takeaways Will Increase
"We'd love to have the takeaways and turnovers; I do believe those will come," Weaver said.
"We're still very much chasing flow state as a group, and I think when we hit that, that's when those takeaway and turnover opportunities will come."
Despite Ramsey's quiet stat line this season, his influence is evident in how opponents approach Miami's defense.
Offenses often avoid testing Ramsey directly, instead adapting their schemes around his presence on the field.
This adjustment has freed up other defenders, like Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah, who account for two of Miami's three interceptions this season. Kader Kohou is the only defensive back to record a pick.
"We try to put him in position to make impact plays," Duker added. "He's an impact player for us, and if we think that whatever position is going to be most likely to make an impact on what we expect, we'll try to put him there."
Despite Ramsey's modest stat line, the Dolphins' strategy has turned their pass defense into one of the league's most difficult to navigate. His ability to shadow top receivers, combined with his effectiveness in blitzes and run defense, has given Miami a significant edge.
"Jalen is a weapon," Weaver said. "He's so much more than a cornerback; he's a football player."
As Ramsey continues to develop within Miami's system, his impact will be crucial in the defense's pursuit of the elusive "flow state" that could lead to even greater success for the team.