Ranking the Dolphins Veteran Additions at the Bye

From Shaquil Barrett to Calais Campbell, we update what's happened with all the offseason veteran acquisitions

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Now that the Miami Dolphins have played their first five games of the 2024 season heading into their bye week, we have a much better picture of how the team's veteran offseason acquisitions are panning out.

Between the start of March and the start of training camp, the Dolphins acquired 21 veterans, with the moves starting with the signing of defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Davyion Nixon as “street” free agents and finishing with the re-signing of edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah after the team released him earlier in the offseason.

Here's our ranking through those first five games of those veteran offseason additions, in terms of value and production versus expectations, done countdown style (contract info, per overthecap.com).

21. OLB Shaquil Barrett — 1 year, $7 million

The Dolphins never got anything out of Barrett, who decided shortly before the start of training camp he didn't want to continue playing after all. Fortunately for the Dolphins, they were able to find a good replacement for half the price.

20. TE Jody Fortson — 1 year, $1 million

Forston is a young player who really flashed during the offseason practices, but struggled from the start of training camp and was the first tight end to be cut from the roster.

19. DT Daviyon Nixon — 1 year, $985,000

18. DT Isaiah Mack — 1 year, $985,000

Those two players were signed the week before the start of free agency after not playing in the NFL in 2023 and their chances of earning a spot on the 53-man roster took a massive hit once the Dolphins starting signing defensive tackles left and right. It really was not a surprise when Nixon was waived to make room for the addition of Marcus Maye this week.

17. DT Neville Gallimore — 1 year, $1.8 million

Gallimore was OK in camp, but not impactful enough to make the 53-man roster despite the fact his contract was fully guaranteed. He's now on the Los Angeles Rams active roster.

16. G/T Jack Driscoll — 1 year, $1.8 million

Given the Dolphins' question marks in the interior of the offensive line, it really was surprising that Driscoll was the player released when the Dolphins claimed wide receiver Grant DuBose off waivers the day after the cuts to 53. Driscoll, who actually looked solid in the preseason until a really tough finale against Tampa Bay, is now on the Eagles practice squad.

15. DT Jonathan Harris — 1 year, $1.8 million

Harris flashed at times in training camp, enough that the Dolphins re-signed him to the practice squad.

14. DT Teair Tart — 1 year, $1.2 million

Man, we really misread that one because Tart not only didn't make the 53-man roster, he didn't even make it to the final cuts. The Dolphins cut him, saying they realized he just wasn't a fit for the scheme, which someone could argue is something they should have known beforehand. In any event, Tart joined the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after leaving Miami.

13. LB Cam Brown — 1 year, $1.2 million

Brown was signed with special teams in mind, but even flashed as an edge defender until his season ended when he was placed on injured reserve.

12. DT Benito Jones — 1 year, $1.8 million

Back for a second stint with the Dolphins, Jones has made a minimal contribution so far this season. His grade from Pro Football Focus puts him 88th among 124 qualifying (in terms of snaps) interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

11. S Jordan Poyer — 1 year, $2 million

Poyer pretty much has been as advertised, which is a once-great safety clearly not the player he once was but a great leader with a lot of intangibles. Based on the Pro Football Focus grades, he's the 79th-ranked safety out of 80 around the league. Not great.

10. WR Odell Beckham Jr. — 1 year, $3 million/$8.5 million

Like Smith, this is a case where the best hopefully is yet to come for Beckham, who made his Dolphins debut against New England on Sunday.

9. CB Siran Neal — 1 year, $2 million

Neal came to the Dolphins with a reputation as a very good special teams player, and that's just what he's been as a core member of that unit.

8. TE Jonnu Smith — 2 years, $8.4 million

Finally, the Dolphins got Smith involved in the Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots, and hopefully that's the start of something bigger because Smith was a non-factor in the first four games.

7. LB Anthony Walker Jr. — 1 year, $1.2 million

Walker is established enough as a veteran that the Dolphins kept him despite him missing all of camp because of an injury, but his story early in the regular season was about his penalties on kickoffs. Since then, though, he's become an important part of the defense after David Long Jr. was slowed by a hamstring injury.

6. S Marcus Maye — $1.2 million

If we're going to be honest about it, Maye has clearly outplayed Poyer, though he served as his backup in the first four games before Poyer was injured and was used only in three-safety looks. While we're not necessarily expecting it, a case could be made that the Dolphins should switch to Maye as the starter.

THE TOP FIVE VETERAN ADDITIONS

5. LB Jordyn Brooks — 3 years, $26.3 million

Brooks’ speed should helped make him an upgrade at linebacker over Jerome Baker, though PFF grades say that's not how it's playing out so far. Brooks is PFF's 40th-ranked linebacker, while Baker is tied for 20th. Brooks has done a pretty good job in run support.

4. C Aaron Brewer — 3 years, $21 million

If the Dolphins had to replace Connor Williams at center, Brewer was among the most ideal fits because his skill set (mobility, athleticism) is such a good match for the Dolphins offense. After missing most of camp with a hand injury, Brewer has been solid. He ranks 14th among 35 centers in the PFF grades — Williams, now with Seattle, is ranked 22nd.

3. CB Kendall Fuller — 2 years, $15 million

While Jalen Ramsey clearly is the star in the Dolphins secondary, Fuller has been very good for the Dolphins so far. He's ranked 34th out of 101 cornerbacks by PFF and his passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference, is a very good 71.9 on four completions allowed on eight targets.

2. LB Emmanuel Ogbah — 1 year, $3.2 million

Brought back after Barrett's abrupt retirement, Ogbah has been an absolute godsend for the defense. His value has only increased now that Jaelan Phillips again has been cut short by another season-ending injury.

1. DL Calais Campbell — 1 year, $2 million

After turning 38 in September, Campbell has continued to deliver. He's been one of the team's best players from the start and the only complaint anybody can have about his work is the fact he can't log that many snaps because of his age. But given his production and the leadership he brings, that's a really small complaint.

