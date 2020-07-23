Ranking the Dolphins Draft Picks in Terms of Likely 2020 Impact

After the Miami Dolphins got their final two 2020 draft picks under contract this week, the stage was set for the start of training camp and a series of COVID-19 tests.

At some point, the Dolphins and every other team in the league will start practicing, which is when we might start getting a better idea of which rookies can make an immediate impact.

Until then, it's a matter of conjecture.

Not that that has ever stopped us.

So, without further ado, let's rank the Dolphins' 11 draft picks in terms of the impact we should expect from each during their rookie season.

Keep in mind the focus of "immediate impact" when you see Tua Tagovailoa ranked number 7, a notion that surely will baffle and even upset many Dolphins fans.

So here we go:

1. DT Raekwon Davis, second round

This is a matter of need and position. Look around the NFL and you will see more defensive linemen make an immediate impact as pros than players at just about any other position. Davis also could fill a need for the Dolphins, who could use a bigger nose tackle than what they had on the roster last year.

2. DE Jason Strowbridge, fifth round

The same logic applies when it comes to his position, and that's because there aren't as many intricacies involved in playing defensive lineman, which is more about winning individual battles. Strowbridge has the added bonus of versatility, and that should help him get a lot of playing time as a rookie.

3. Edge Curtis Weaver, fifth round

We'll preface this by saying that Weaver is probably the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the Dolphins draft class, meaning the difference between his floor and ceiling is the highest. That's because Weaver was a pass-rushing terror at Boise State, yet was limited enough that he wasn't selected until the fifth round. That said, he'll be given every opportunity to show he can rush the passer in the NFL.

4. T Robert Hunt, second round

Hunt didn't face the best level of competition at Louisiana-Lafayette, but he just might have a bigger upside than first-round pick Austin Jackson. There's still a question as to whether Hunt will line up at guard or tackle as a rookie, but it's difficult to envision him not being in the starting lineup.

5. T Austin Jackson, first round

Jackson is another draft pick with a lot of upside and question as to exactly how much time he'll need to reach his full potential. Even though he was drafted earlier, the feeling here is that Jackson isn't quite as much of a lock to start as a rookie as Hunt.

6. CB Noah Igbinoghene, first round

Given the issues the Dolphins had at the nickel corner spot last year, it's really difficult to envision Igbinoghene not winning the job as a rookie, even though he's said to be a bit raw as a cornerback and doesn't have a ton of experience playing in the slot.

7. QB Tua Tagovailoa, first round

Here it is. If this list was about overall impact during their Dolphins career, Tagovailoa likely would top the list. But the truth is that nobody knows exactly when he'll start at quarterback for the Dolphins, and there's even no guarantee it will happen at all in 2020.

8. S Brandon Jones, third round

Jones is a really well-rounded player, both in terms of skill set and intangibles, which gives him a high likelihood of long-term success. But for the short term, the Dolphins just seem to have too many players ahead of him in the secondary for him to have much of an early role beyond special teams.

9. LS Blake Ferguson, sixth round

This is purely about position. Ferguson is and will be the snapper after the Dolphins released Taybor Pepper the day after the draft, but there's only so much long-snappers can do to make much of an impact.

10. RB Malcolm Perry, seventh round

Yes, Perry is a very intriguing prospect. Remember, he's the Navy quarterback listed as a running back who probably will be slot receiver and maybe return punts. But he still has to show he could be successful in the NFL at all those different things before the Dolphins give him an opportunity.

11. G Solomon Kindley, fourth round

As a fourth-round pick, Kindley is just about a lock to make the team, but the Dolphins really want to go with three rookies starting on the offensive line in 2020? If they don't, Kindley clearly would have to wait in line behind Jackson and Hunt. Besides, the Dolphins already have a lot of other candidates for the starting right guard spot (Ereck Flowers will be the left guard), including the aforementioned Hunt and Jesse Davis if the Dolphins decide to use Hunt at tackle.