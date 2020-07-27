AllDolphins
Where Are the Dolphins Most Improved?

Alain Poupart

That the Miami Dolphins came in at number 1 in ESPN.com's recent ranking of the most improved teams in the NFL really shouldn't have come as a surprise given all the offseason additions they made to what was a talent-deficient roster.

The Dolphins were busy in the offseason, signing 11 unrestricted free agents, acquiring a veteran running back via trade and then adding 11 picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

The bigger question is: Where did the Dolphins make the most improvement?

We count down the Dolphins' nine position groups in terms of improvement since the end of last season?

9. WIDE RECEIVER

Key additions since the end of 2019: None

Key losses: None

Breakdown: This is pretty much the same crew, though it will be helped by players coming back from IR, such as Preston Williams and Jakeem Grant.

8. SPECIAL TEAMS

Key additions: LS Blake Ferguson, ST Clayton Fejedelem

Key losses: LS Taybor Pepper, ST Walt Aikens

Breakdown: The Dolphins obviously think they've made an upgrade at the snapper position, but how noticeable will it be?

7. TIGHT END

Key additions: Michael Roberts, Adam Shaheen

Key losses: Clive Walford

Breakdown: The weekend trade for Shaheen should not be overblown considering he was considered a long shot to make the Bears roster. Roberts has some NFL experience, but he didn't play at all in 2019 because of injury issues.

6. LINEBACKER

Key additions: Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Key losses: Trent Harris

Breakdown: Now we're starting to see some real upgrades. Van Noy clearly was a major part of the offseason success for the Dolphins.

5. DEFENSIVE LINE

Key additions: Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson, Raekwon Davis, Jason Strowbridge

Key losses: Taco Charlton, Charles Harris, John Jenkins, Avery Moss

Breakdown: While the Dolphins didn't have anybody as significant as Van Noy on the D-line, there's volume and a whole remaking of the group.

4. SECONDARY

Key additions: CB Byron Jones, CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Brandon Jones

Key losses: S Reshad Jones

Breakdown: This ranking comes down to Byron Jones arriving as the most coveted free agent cornerback on the market. 

3. QUARTERBACK

Key additions: Tua Tagovailoa

Key losses: None

Breakdown: This ultimately could become No. 1 if Tua pans out the way the Dolphins hope, but for now we'll put it third.

2. RUNNING BACK

Key additions: Jordan Howard, Matt Breida

Key losses: Samaje Perine, De'Lance Turner

Breakdown: The Dolphins entered the offseason with a major void at running back and closed it with a solid and diversified tandem.

1. OFFENSIVE LINE

Key additions: G Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras, T Austin Jackson, G-T Robert Hunt, G Solomon Kindley

Key losses: C-G Evan Boehm, C-G Evan Brown

Breakdown: The Dolphins didn't play around when it came to their offensive line as they signed two free agents and drafted three players. As a result, there's a good chance we'll see as many as four new starters up front. There's also little question the offensive line will be much better than it was in 2019.

