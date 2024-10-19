Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Backup QBs, Trades, O-line, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Indy game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Rico’s RoughNecks (@TheFin22):
How much (if any) of Dolphins not bringing in a quality backup during the offseason was influenced by the coddling of Tua? Our expected backup (White) was projected 24th best backup by SI. We all know what headlines would have read if they brought in an outside FA QB.
Hey Rico, this is a tough one for me because it offends me to even think that’s a possibility. The Dolphins made it clear right after the 2023 season and long before that Tua was their guy moving forward, so there should have been no issue with bringing in a veteran backup like Joe Flacco or somebody like that. I prefer to believe that the Dolphins simply misread what they had in Skylar Thompson than avoided bringing in a bigger name for fear of upsetting Tua.
From Luis Rodriguez (@Elfrijol3232):
Hi Alain! Do you think Tua will reconsider wearing the Guardian cap? Is his reluctance because of looks or does it affect his ability to operate or something?
Hey Luis, Tua was asked specifically about the Guardian cap before the season and he simply said he didn’t like it without really elaborating as to why. I’m sure he’ll be asked again the next time he speaks to the media about it and we’ll keep you posted on his answer.
From AKASHA (@BeHereNowBuddha):
Macro question, what grade would you give and why for the 5 year rebuild in its current state? For Hyde or Perk as well. Who ends up with the better career: Tannykill or Tua? If we do not make the playoffs, will Grier finally be fired? Asking for a friend.
The grade for the five-year rebuild can’t be anything above a C because there have been no playoff wins and it hasn’t been a complete failure because there were playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. Tannykill? Really? If you can predict for me how long Tua will play, I’ll answer the question. I would say at their best, Tua is the better QB. It would take a complete collapse for Grier to be fired, in my opinion, not just missing the playoffs.
From Brandon Quinn (via email):
I know it’s apples to oranges, but how is Davante Adams (and to a lesser extent Cooper) worth a 3rd rounder, and we gave up a 1st and the lesser of a pick swap for Chubb? Ever since Roquan Smith was traded hours after Chubb, it’s been a thorn in my side. Is it the worst transaction of Grier’s career? I grade it worse than Igbo for sure because of the extension.
Hey Brandon, I’d say it’s tougher to find stud pass rushers than stud wide receivers. That’s the biggest reason for the different price tags, though saying the Dolphins overpaid for Chubb probably wouldn’t be out of bounds. Also understand that Adams not wanting to play for the Raiders and wanting to play for the Jets really hurt Las Vegas’ negotiating position.
From Bick Whitener (@bickwhitener):
I perceive the Dolphins D has struggles, at times, w/ mobile QBs. How do you believe the Dolphins will defend this very mobile Indy QB, Richardson.
Hey Bick, there’s no magic potion to protect against scrambling quarterbacks because they will make plays off schedule that sometimes just can’t be defended. The one thing you can do is a defensive player is make sure you protect your lane and not overpursue. The biggest culprits at times are defensive ends who rush past the quarterbacks and open a big hole where they were.
From Dave (@DaGreco49):
Alain, when Tua comes back, will Skylar get cut?
Hey Dave, that’s a very good question, but I think they’ll hang on to him as the third quarterback on the 53-man roster. I don’t think they want to give up on him after just one 2024 start.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, at this point, how many games do you see Miami winning this season? Where would you rank Miami's O-line among their biggest issues?
Hey Jason, I easily could see them going 9-8 based on the schedule they have left and the assumption they’ll get a lot better than they showed in the first five games. As for the O-line, it's been a problem, but not sure it's the top cause. The lack of proper planning at backup quarterback strikes me as a bigger issue.
From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):
Hi Alain, I’m curious as to the amount of concussions we are seeing this season. We thought with the advancements in helmet technology these would reduce, but it seems they are still happening league wide. Is it a matter of time before the NFL make the Guardian cap compulsory?
Hey OGJ, I don’t know that concussions are on the rise. We also have to understand that concussions will happen no matter what is done. The size and speed of the players is just too significant to be able to completely eliminate that issue. And the Guardian will help, but only to a certain degree. Also understand that players know and accept those risks.
From Richard Hulme (@RichardHulme7):
Do you think the outcome of game in Indy will have any bearing on Tua’s return in week 8? Would a loss make the Dolphins more conservative or more desperate to get him back?
Hey Richard, no, I think the decision will be made purely from a medical standpoint and the Dolphins’ record will have no bearing. And that’s the way it should be.
From Dolphins Brass (@firesalt2000):
Huntley missed on 3 deep passes to Tyreek in his first outing and went to mostly short passes in his next. Do you think they will try to beat the Colts deep or stick to short passes?
Hey DB, the Dolphins will make their money against the Colts by running the ball more than anything, but I would expect whatever passes are thrown probably will be shorter. That’s simply more in Huntley’s wheelhouse than chucking it downfield.