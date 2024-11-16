Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Raiders 2024 Week 11 Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 4-6 on the season when the face the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Ironically, the teams are facing each other in the same week of the season in same location as last season when the Dolphins pulled out a 20-13 victory against the Raiders.
Here's all the pertinent info for this particular Week 11 Dolphins-Raiders matchup:
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-6) vs. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS(2-7)
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
TIME: 1 a.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET around Hard Rock Stadium will be 79-80 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with partly cloudy skies and no rain expected. The wind is expected to be 12 mph.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely Green (color analyst), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)
SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 13.5 (over/under 46.5)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out; T Terron Armstead (rest/knee), FB Alec Ingold (calf), OL Robert Jones (knee), S Patrick McMorris (calf) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) are questionable.
Raiders — CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), G Cody Whitehair (ankle) and TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) are out; TE Michael Mayer (non-injury-related) is questionable.
Regular season series history
Series record: Dolphins lead 19-18-1
Last five meetings:
Nov. 19, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 20, Raiders 13
Sept. 26, 2021 at Las Vegas — Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT)
Dec. 26, 2020 at Las Vegas — Dolphins 26, Raiders 25
Sept. 23, 2018 at Miami — Dolphins 28, Raiders 20
Nov. 5, 2017 at Miami — Raiders 27, Dolphins 24
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (2014 at London; Dolphins 38, Raiders 14)
Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 26 (1968 at Miami; Raiders 47, Dolphins 21)
Highest-scoring matchup: 79 points (1984 at Miami; Raiders 45, Dolphins 34)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1979 at Oakland; Raiders 13, Dolphins 3)
Former Raiders players with the Dolphins:
FB Alec Ingold (2019-21), OL Lester Cotton (2019, 2020-22), LB Quinton Bell (practice squad 2019)
Former Raiders coaches with the Dolphins:
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre
Former Dolphins players with the Raiders:
DT Christian Wilkins (currently on IR), DT John Jenkins, DT Adam Butler
Former Dolphins coaches with the Raiders:
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, senior advisor Norv Turner, safeties coach Gerald Alexander, pass rush specialist Andre Carter, defensive line coach Rob Leonard
-------------------------------------------------------------------
RAIDERS SCOUTING REPORT
It has been a rough first full year for head coach Antonio Pierce after he was given the full-time job following a promising ending to the 2023 season when he had the job on an interim basis. The Raiders will go into Hard Rock Stadium on a five-game losing streak, which led to some changes on their offensive staff during their bye that included moving former Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin from senior offensive assistant to offensive line coach and hiring former Dolphins offensive coordinator Norv Turner (his son Scott has taken over as OC) as senior advisor. The offense, which leads the league in turnovers and lost Josh Jacobs to free agency in the offseason and Davante Adams via trade early this season, has been a mess with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The defense ranks 14th in total yards allowed, but took a big hit when Christian Wilkins went down with a foot injury.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...
Strange as it may sound, the Dolphins have the chance for their first winning streak of the season after their Monday night victory against the Los Angeles Rams. They're facing a Raiders team with a strong chance of contending for the first overall pick. This simply is a mismatch in terms of talent level because the Dolphins simply are better in every aspect of the game (except maybe special teams). The Miami defense is coming off a strong effort against the Rams, particularly with the pass rush, and there's no reason to think it can't match it or top it in this one.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...
It shouldn't be overstated as a factor, but the Raiders do have a significant rest advantage in this game considering they're coming off a bye and the Dolphins are playing on a short week after the Monday night game. The Raiders are plucky under Pierce even if they're lacking in the talent department and they gave the Dolphins quite a battle last season before Miami was able to secure the victory with Jalen Ramsey's second interception of the game. Maxx Crosby is an elite player on the Raiders defensive line and he's got the ability to impact the game. The Raiders could have success offensively if they can find a way to protect Gardner Minshew and he gets the ball to their two talented young tight ends, Michael Mayer and star rookie Brock Bowers.
FINAL DOLPHINS-RAIDERS PREDICTION
The Dolphins overcame a big hurdle by winning at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, and the hope is that it can spark a second-half playoff push. There's obviously a long way to go, but the Dolphins absolutely must handle those teams on the schedule they should handle, and that starts with the Raiders. While it's fair to expect the Raiders offense to look more efficient with a new coordinator off a bye, the fact remains this never will be an explosive unit. The Dolphins have yet to put a complete game, with both the offense and defense working throughout the game, and this would be a great time to start. We'd expect the Raiders maye to hang close in the first half, but the Dolphins ultimately should have their first double-digit victory of 2024.
Prediction: Dolphins 34, Raiders 13