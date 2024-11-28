Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-Packers Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it four in a row and stay in the AFC playoff picture when they face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 13 Dolphins-Packers matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-6) vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-3)
- Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Site: Lambeau Field; Green Bay, Wis.medmedmedmmed
- Weather Channel Forecast: The temperature in Green Bay between 8 p.m. ET and midnight on Thursday is expected to be 25-27 degrees with cloudy and mostly cloudy skies. No precipitation is predicted, and the wind is expected to be 10-11 mph.
- TV: NBC
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sidelines)
Additional content:
-- The Cold Hard Facts About This Tua Narrative
-- The Dolphins' Thanksgiving History
-- Are These the Same Old Dolphins?
-- All Dolphins Podcast Behind Enemy Lines Episode
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) are out; T Terron Armstead (knee) is questionable.
- Packers — CB Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and WR Romeo Doubs (concussion) are out; TE John FitzPatrick (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) and C/G Josh Myers (pectoral) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-PACKERS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 10-6
Last Five Meetings:
- December 25, 2022 at Miami — Packers 26, Dolphins 20
- November 11, 2018 at Green Bay — Packers 31, Dolphins 12
- October 12, 2014 at Miami — Packers 27, Dolphins 24
- October 17, 2010 at Green Bay — Dolphins 23, Packers 20 (OT)
- October 22, 2006 at Miami — Packers 34, Dolphins 24
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 24 (1975 at Green Bay; Dolphins 31, Packers 7)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 19 (2018 at Green Bay; Packers 31, Dolphins 12)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 58 points (1985 at Green Bay, 2006 at Miami)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 29 points (1991 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Packers 13)
Connections:
- Former Packers Players with the Dolphins: None
- Former Packers Coaches with the Dolphins: QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik, OL coach Butch Barry, LB coach/run game coordinator Joe Barry
- Former Dolphins Players with the Packers: RB Chris Brooks
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Packers: LB coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile
PACKERS SCOUTING REPORT
Big things were expected from the Packers in 2024 after they made a run to the playoffs last season with a strong finish led by the eye-opening play of quarterback Jordan Love, and it's really hard to complain about an 8-3 record. And yet Green Bay hasn't looked quite as impressive as hoped, starting with the uneven play of Love, who has thrown 11 interceptions in nine games. The Packers are coming off a 28-point victory against the injury-riddled 49ers after squeaking by the Chicago Bears thanks to a last-second blocked field goal.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
There actually are several reasons to think the Dolphins will win this game, starting with the fact they've been a more impressive team than the Packers over the past month. The Dolphins also have the desperation factor in their favor because they need this game a lot more than the Packers, whose playoff spot appears pretty secure. This also could be a bit of a trap game for Green Bay, coming between a rematch of their playoff loss against San Francisco and a visit next week after the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. The Dolphins offense has been humming since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup and will be facing a Green Bay defense missing its best cornerback (Jaire Alexander).
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Well, this is a cold-weather game against a quality opponent, right? So this is where the Dolphins stumble because that's what they've done in recent years. Sure, if you believe that line of thinking, that's one reason to go against the Dolphins. More tangibly, the run defense will be tested by Josh Jacobs and a very good offensive line, and the defense has been very opportunistic this season, evidenced by their 22 takeaways. We also can't lose sight of the fact that as good as the Dolphins have looked during their winning streak, the Los Angeles Rams have a losing record, and the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are two of the worst teams in the NFL.
FINAL DOLPHINS-PACKERS PREDICTION
This is the most important game on the Dolphins schedule, and not just because it's the next one. This game will be very telling in terms of the legitimacy of their playoff aspirations. If the Dolphins can't win one of those big games on the road, what hope would there be down the line they could do it in the playoffs ... if they even managed to get there? Yes, it likely will be cold in Green Bay on Thursday night, but the wind isn't expected to be a major factor and, besides, the Dolphins offense has feasted on short passing this season, not going over the top the way Tagovailoa did in 2022 and 2023. That's a much better recipe for success in these conditions. And we can't get past the desperation factor and thinking that the Dolphins are a very good 5-6 team while the Packers are a mediocre 8-3 team (if that makes any sense). It says here this is the year the Dolphins score that big statement victory on the road.