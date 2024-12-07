Setting the Stage for the Week 14 Dolphins-Jets Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to bounce back from their Thanksgiving night loss and stay in the AFC playoff picture when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 14 Dolphins-Jets matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7) vs. NEW YORK JETS (3-9)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 1 PM ET
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Weather Channel Forecast: The temperature in Miami Gardens 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday is expected to be 77 degrees with sunny and mostly sunny skies. No precipitation is predicted, and the wind is expected to be 11-12 mph.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)
Additional content:
-- Chop Robinson ready to face college buddy
-- Calais Campbell's long history with Aaron Rodgers
-- Dolphins not getting their money's worth from their wide receivers
-- All Dolphins Podcast Behind Enemy Lines Episode
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — T Terron Armstead (knee), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), LS Blake Ferguson (non-football illness), LB Cameron Gooden (knee), CB Kader Kohou (back), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring) are questionable.
- Jets — LB C.J. Mosley (neck) is out; CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) and RB Breece Hall (knee) are doubtful; OL Olu Fashanu (toe), OL Morgan Moses (knee/shoulder), OL Xavier Newman (groin), CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness) and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). are questionable.
DOLPHINS-JETS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 59-56-1
Last Five Meetings:
- December 17, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Jets 0
- November 24, 2023 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 13
- January 8, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 11, Jets 6
- October 9, 2022 at New York — Jets 40, Dolphins 17
- December 19, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Jets 24
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 45, OT)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)
Connections:
- Former Jets Players with the Dolphins: RB Raheem Mostert (time on practice squad), DB Elijah Campbell
- Former Jets Coaches with the Dolphins: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik
- Former Dolphins Players with the Jets: LB Sam Eguavoen, P Thomas Morstead, Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Jets: WR coach Shawn Jefferson, senior defensive assistant/CB coach Tony Oden
JETS SCOUTING REPORT
There's not a lot to say about the Jets' fiasco of a season that already hasn't been said or written. The second year of the Aaron Rodgers New York era was just as bad as the first, actually probably worse because this time there's no fluky Achilles injury in the opener to blame. This has been an absolute mess for the Jets, and not even the firing of head coach Robert Saleh or the trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams have made a difference. The Jets clinched their ninth consecutive losing season with their loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss against the Dolphins on Sunday.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
Because they're playing the Jets? Basically, it's that simple. We can talk all we want about how the Dolphins have underachieved because of their 5-7 record — and, no, it's not all on the Tua injury, despite what he said this week — but they have nothing on the Jets when it comes to underachieving. The Jets offense has been just as dysfunctional this season as it was in 2023 without Rogers, and the quarterback has his part to play in the problems, though he hasn't been helped by a porous offensive line. And while the defense can be stout at times and ranks third in the NFL in yards allowed, it's been a disappointing group as well overall. The Jets also now have injury issues on top of everything else.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
As Dolphins players were quick to say this week — primarily because this is what they're supposed to say — Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, and there's always the chance he has a great game in him. And he does have two really good wide receivers in Adams and Garrett Wilson, so the potential is there for him to put up big numbers, even though he doesn't have a 300-yard passing game this season. On the other side of the ball, the Jets lead the NFL in sack percentage per pass attempt and this could be an issue coming off a game where the Dolphins had problems with the Green Bay pass rush.
FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION
The Dolphins toyed with the Jets while sweeping them last season, though Rodgers' presence alone should make this a more competitive matchup — if only for a while. The Dolphins absolutely have to have this game to remain in the playoff conversation and the Jets are basically playing out the string, so there's no question which will be the more motivated team here. This is a get-right game for the Dolphins before they face another challenge on the road against a playoff opponent in Week 15, and there's no reason they won't take care of business. This figures to be very similar to the Dolphins' last two home games against the lowly Raiders and Patriots, and we'd expect another comfortable victory.