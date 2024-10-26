Setting the Stage for the Week 8 Dolphins-Cardinals Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 in the much-anticipated return to the lineup of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 8 Dolphins-Cardinals matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-4) vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-4)
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM EDT
Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV Info: FOX
Announcers: Jason Benetti, play-by-play; Mark Schlereth, color analyst; Jen Hale, sideline
Weather forecast: The temperatures around Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday will be 81-82 degree, according to the Weather Channel, with partly and mostly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to be 14 mph with no rain in the forecast.
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — CB Kader Kohou (neck) and DT Zach Sieler (eye) are out; CB Storm Duck (ankle) is doubtful; WR Tyreek Hill (foot) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are questionable.
Cardinals — DL Roy Lopez (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Darius Robinson (personal/calf) are out; OL Kelvin Beachum (groin) is questionable.
DOLPHINS-CARDINALS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 10-3
Last Five Meetings
November 8, 2020 at Arizona — Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31
December 11, 2016 at Miami — Dolphins 26, Cardinals 23
September 30, 2012 at Arizona — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 21 (OT)
September 14, 2008 at Arizona — Cardinals 31, Dolphins 10
November 7, 2004, at Miami — Cardinals 24, Dolphins 23
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 41 (1977 at St. Louis; Dolphins 55, Cardinals 14)
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 21 (2008 at Arizona; Cardinals 31, Dolphins 10)
Highest-Scoring Matchup: 69 points (1977 at St. Louis; Dolphins 55, Cardinals 14)
Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 23 points (1990 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Cardinals 3)
Former Cardinals Players with the Dolphins: DT Calais Campbell (2008-16), senior special teams assistant Ronnie Bradford (1996)
Former Cardinals Coaches with the Dolphins: DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik
Former Dolphins Players with the Cardinals: C Evan Brown, TE Elijah Higgins (2023 draft pick), DT Naquan Jones (2024 practice squad), Running backs coach Autry Denson
Former Dolphins Coaches with the Cardinals: Head and strength conditioning coach Evan Marcus had the same role with Miami from 2008-10, DL coach Derrick LeBlanc was Dolphins assistant DL coach in 2022
CARDINALS SCOUTING REPORT
In their second year under head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals remain a young rebuilding team that's probably a bit short on talent but certainly not lacking for grit. The latter was in full view in their last game, a last-second 17-15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. But that came after the Cardinals were blown out at Green Bay by 21 points. Which came after a stirring comeback victory at San Francisco against the 49ers, which came after a 28-point blowout loss against the Washington Commanders. So what we're talking about here is a team that massively lacks consistently. This is nothing new, though, considering Arizona hasn't won back-to-back games since 2021. Kyler Murray is an exciting quarterback and James Conner is a physical running back, but the Cardinals haven't gotten great production yet from rookie fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. The defense has been ravaged by injuries up front, including rookie first-round pick Darius Robinson having yet to make his NFL debut because of a calf issue.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
Do we really need to say it? No, Tua Tagovailoa will not single-handedly win this game, but his return to the lineup obviously will make a big difference for an offense that was just about the worst in the NFL over the past four games. The Cardinals are ranked 27th in the NFL in total defense and are coming off a game where they gave up 329 passing yards. The Dolphins haven't topped 20 points in any game so far this season, so this would be the game to do it. On the flip side, the defense should be able to limit what Arizona can do considering the Cardinals have scored 17 points or less in four of their past five games.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
The one caveat about the last statement is the potential impact of Zach Sieler having to miss the game because of the freaky eye injury he sustained in practice Thursday. There simply is no understating what a loss that is for the Dolphins defense, especially considering the one concern defensively for this game always was going to be the running of Conner inside. Arizona no doubt is going to try to run the ball and control the clock. Another potential concern is Tua trying to do too much in his first game back, particularly when we recall his last outing produced three interceptions.
FINAL DOLPHINS-CARDINALS PREDICTION
There's been a different vibe around the Dolphins this week for sure with the return of QB1 and the road to a playoff push absolutely, positively has to start with a victory against an Arizona team that is plucky but also not imposing. Falling to 2-5 would be devastating not just for the record but also because it's bad enough to lose and look bad with backup quarterbacks, it's another for the poor performances to continue with the franchise quarterback in the lineup. The Sieler injury truly is problematic in this spot, but we still can't bring ourselves to believe the Dolphins actually are bad enough that they can't overcome it given the other circumstances.