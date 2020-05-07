The 2020 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday night and, although everything will be subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will reveal the dates and times the Miami Dolphins will face each opponent.

Based on the NFL scheduling formula, we already know the list of Dolphins opponents:

HOME

Buffalo

N.Y. Jets

New England

Cincinnati

Kansas City

L.A. Chargers

L.A. Rams

Seattle

AWAY

Buffalo

N.Y. Jets

New England

Jacksonville

Denver

Las Vegas

Arizona

San Francisco

As is always the case, information will start trickling about specific games ahead of the official release at 8 p.m. ET.

One report has the Dolphins facing the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Jan. 3.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season will feature a game between the Jets and the Bills and another between the Saints and Buccaneers.

Because they finished 5-11 in 2019, the Dolphins aren't likely to get a lot of prime-time appearances, although the Tua factor could come into play.

Of course, there's no guarantee as it pertains to when Tagovailoa will become the Dolphins' starting quarterback, even no guarantee that happens at all in 2020.

The Dolphins had one prime-time appearance in 2019, which came in late October when they jumped out to a 14-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field before losing 27-14.

In terms of the season opener, the Dolphins have opened against New England (4-4) and Buffalo (5-3) eight times; against the Jets four times (2-2); against Cincinnati once (0-1); against Denver four times (3-0-1); against the Raiders (0-2) and Chargers (1-1) twice; against Kansas City once (1-0); against Seattle twice (1-1) and against San Francisco once (1-0).

They have never opened against Jacksonville, Arizona or the Rams.