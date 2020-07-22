The SI AllDolphins Preseason AFC East All-Rookie Team: Defense

Rookies logically will have a harder time making an impact in 2020 because of the lack of offseason practices and, it appears, because of the lack of preseason games.

It also might become more difficult for rookie free agents to earn roster spots because the only place they'll get to impress coaches now will be in practice.

The Miami Dolphins will have rookie representation on their 2020 roster after making 11 selections in the draft, and five of those selections were on defense. That included first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, second-round pick Raekwon Davis and third-round pick Brandon Jones.

But which of those five rookies will be among the best in the AFC East this season? We take our best shot at this projection with the SI AllDolphins Preseason AFC East All-Rookie Defense.

As we did with the Preseason All-AFC East team, we're picking three linemen and four linebackers because every team except for the Bills usually lines up in a 3-4 formation.

SI ALLDOLPHINS PRESEASON AFC EAST ALL-ROOKIE DEFENSE

• Defensive lineman: Raekwon Davis, Miami: The big defensive lineman from the University of Alabama should get major playing time as a rookie.

• Defensive lineman: A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo — Epenesa, who was picked two spots before Davis, gave Dolphins first-round pick Austin Jackson major problems in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

• Defensive lineman: Jabari Zuniga, N.Y. Jets — The third-round pick from the University of Florida battled injuries last season and has the physical traits to make an impact at the next level.

• Linebacker: Josh Uche, New England — The second-round pick played for new Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile at the University of Michigan.

• Linebacker: Curtis Weaver, Miami — Though he's listed as a defensive end on the Dolphins roster, Weaver is more like an edge defender. His role will be to get after the quarterback, which he did very well at Boise State.

• Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, New England — Jennings rebounded from a very serious knee injury early in his time at Alabama to become a first-team All-SEC selection last year.

• Linebacker Cassh Maluia, New England — Yup, three linebackers from the Patriots, though this speaks more to the lack of draft picks around the division than anything else. Maluia was a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming.

• Cornerback: Noah Igbinoghene, Miami — The third of the Dolphins' three first-round picks, Igbinoghene should play an immediate role as the nickel corner.

• Cornerback: Bryce Hall, N.Y. Jets — Hall was considered a potential early pick in the 2020 draft before his college career came to end when he sustained an ankle injury against the University of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium last October.

• Safety: Ashtyn Davis, N.Y. Jets — Davis, a third-round pick from Cal, played in college for new Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

• Safety: Kyle Dugger, New England — The Patriots drafted Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne in the second round.

• Punter: Braden Mann, N.Y. Jets — The Jets drafted Mann in the sixth round out of Texas A & M to replace Lachlan Edwards, who was the best punter in the division last season.

• Kick returner: Sean Riley, New England: It's not often that a rookie winds up being entrusted with kick return duties, but since we have to pick one here, we went with Riley, who set a Syracuse career record for kickoff return yards.

