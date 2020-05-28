AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Some Respect for Dolphins Special Teams

Alain Poupart

Outside expectations remain low for the Miami Dolphins, and it's reflected in ESPN's Power Index, which has them 27th overall.

The only teams ranked below the Dolphins are the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins rank pretty low when it comes to both offense and defense, but there's a lot of respect for their special teams based on this index.

The Dolphins are tied for seventh in the NFL, per ESPN's Power Index, with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Each team got a score of 0.2, which represents "special teams contribution to expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral field."

The Dolphins return both of their kicking specialists from last season with kicker Jason Sanders and punter Matt Haack, though there will be a new long-snapper in the form of rookie sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson out of LSU — the brother of Buffalo Bills snapper Reid Ferguson.

Sanders wasn't quite as accurate in 2019 as he was as a rookie in 2018 when he made 18 of 20 field goal attempts, but he did set a franchise record with seven field goals in the game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in early December, one week after he and Haack combined on the first true punter-to-kicker touchdown pass in NFL history.

Haack, for his part, is heading into his fourth NFL season after he set career highs in 2019 with a gross average of 45.0 yards and a net of 41.1, with an impressive 23-to-2 ratio of inside the 20 to touchbacks.

The Dolphins also added some veteran special teams contributors in free agency when they signed Clayton Fejedelem from the Cincinnati Bengals, Kamu Grugier-Hill from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kavon Frazier from the Dallas Cowboys.

Back from last year's group will be tight end Durham Smythe, who was second on the team in special teams tackles with six.

Walt Aikens, who led the team with seven special teams tackles, remains unsigned as a free agent.

The draft brought a couple of prospects with special teams experience as well, most notably third-round pick Brandon Jones, the safety out of Texas.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revisiting the Minkah mess

Minkah Fitzpatrick says he's willing to move around the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary, which brings us back to his final weeks with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

erheyheyh

The Dolphins and how the proposed fourth-and-15 rule could have affected them

The Miami Dolphins were involved in several games the past three seasons that featured a late onside kick and could have played out differently under a new proposed rule

Alain Poupart

Sportsbook has Dolphins among Jamal Adams possibilities

The Miami Dolphins were among the teams listed by a sportsbook when it released odds for where safety Jamal Adams will play in 2020

Alain Poupart

Dolphins to have outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins announced plans for two outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium will they show classic moments from team history and motion pictures

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Tua thoughts: QB rankings, playing time and D-Wade's words

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to generate a lot of headlines, whether it be expectations, playing time or position rankings

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins owner: 'There definitely will be a football season this year'

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there will be a 2020 NFL season, though the status of fans in the stadium is up in the air

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Ranking the AFC East offensive lines

The Miami Dolphins made a lot of changes on their offensive line in the offseason, but it might take some time for that group to become the best in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Why a Jamal Adams Trade Would Be Great and Why It Won't Happen

The Miami Dolphins secondary would reach a new level with Jamal Adams, but history tells us star players just don't get traded within their division

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Kirk Merritt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins rookie free agent Kirk Merritt, including his background, his potential and what scouts said about him

Alain Poupart

Where Brian Flores stands in the Coach of the Year odds

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores stands in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Alain Poupart