The idea of the Dolphins being able to acquire Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in a trade with the New York Jets remains as unlikely as it is appealing, as we examined earlier this week, but at least one sportsbook thinks it is a possibility.

Bovada has released odds on the team for which Adams will play Game 1 of the 2020 NFL season, and the Dolphins are among the 10 listed as possibilities.

The Dolphins are one of five teams listed at plus-1800 ($100 bet to win $1,800), along with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Based on the odds, the most likely scenario is that Adams will remain with the Jets, with that proposition at minus-200 ($200 bet to win $100).

The favorite if Adams were to be moved is, not surprisingly, the Dallas Cowboys at plus-450. Adams, the son of former New York Giants running back George Adams, was born in Lewisville, Texas.

The Houston Texans are next at plus-550, followed by the Seattle Seahawks at plus-1200 and the Philadelphia Eagles at plus-1400.

Adams was the sixth pick out of LSU in the 2017 NFL draft and made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, along with being selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

He's got one year left on his rookie contract, plus the fifth-year option, but reportedly is looking for an extension to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears currently holds that distinction with an average salary of $14.6 million per year, according to overthecap.com.