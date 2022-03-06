Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: To Trade Back or Not, McDaniel's Plans for Tua, Reasons for Optimism, And More

INDIANAPOLIS — Doing the weekly SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag from the scouting combine, and here's part 3.

From Tony Paradise (@TonyParadise3):

Is Tua Tagovailoa going to remain the team's Quarterback for the 2022 season and how does the new coach view him?

Hey Tony, yep, it would be a major, major surprise at this point if anybody other than Tua was the starting quarterback for the 2022 season after GM Chris Grier said at the combine he had closed the door on the idea of pursuing a trade for Deshaun Watson and followed that by saying that Tua was the guy. And, based on everything he’s said, Mike McDaniel loves Tagovailoa’s accuracy and is confident he can develop a scheme that will suit Tua’s strengths — although it says here that’s exactly what the 2021 coaches did also in the second half of the season. But, yes, McDaniel seems to be excited about the possibilities for Tagovailoa in his offense.

From John Fiorino (@jtwin17):

Which do you believe is the best policy? Picking the best player available at 29 or trading back? In my opinion get the BPA when it’s time. Thanks for all the great content.

Hey John, thanks for the kind words. The one reason it’s difficult to answer your question is that, to me, it always depends on the offer. For example, as a hypothetical, I’d have a hard time turning down an offer of, say, the 37th overall and a third-round pick for that 29th pick unless there’s somebody as 29 I just have to have. So I don’t think I can make a blanket statement other than to say you always should go with the best player if there’s a clear difference, but if the difference is microscopic, then I’d rather have the extra pick and move down.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

How different will free agency signings and drafting be under Mike compared to the Flores era?

Hey Showtime, that is one fabulous question, and one I can easily answer in about a month. Ha! All kidding aside, other than finding players to fit McDaniel’s scheme, I don’t envision there being a drastic difference because Chris Grier remains the GM. Oh, though I would say that the Dolphins no longer will be looking at Patriots players in free agency but might instead look at 49ers players.

From EVERYTHING305 (@EverythingCANE):

Why does Grier still have a job?

Hey, while I genuinely like Grier because he’s a very nice man, that is an absolute fair question to ask considering the lack of success the Dolphins have had since he officially became general manager in 2016. The best way to answer that question is that owner Stephen Ross just likes him. It’s also fair to wonder exactly how much of the team’s personnel moves since 2016 have been done solely by Grier and not in a collaborative manner, therefore taking some of the blame away from Grier.

From Robert Fuller (@Robtrickfull75):

What are the odds the Phins get a top 3 RB and a top 5 WR in this draft?

Hey Robert, given the Dolphins’ well-documented recent history at running back, I’d say it’s a hell of a lot more likely they end up with a top 5 WR than a top 3 RB in the draft. And even then I’m not totally sure that’s going to happen.

From Joe Lopez (@mountaindewed):

With all McDaniel has said and done, the offense and the OL now being the focus, Daboll leaving the Bills, and McDaniels leaving the Patriots, I feel better about next season than I did a month ago. I'm a lifelong Dolphins fan, so offseason denial is my jam. How deep is it?

I absolutely think you’re right to feel better now than a month ago, particularly when it comes to the Patriots and losing Josh McDaniels. If I’m being honest, though, I’m not sure I’d expect much of a drop-off from the Bills offense and Josh Allen because they lost Brian Daboll because I think new OC (and former UM quarterback) Ken Dorsey is going to do just as good a job.