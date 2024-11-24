Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Poyer, and More
Part 2 of the pre-New England rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Common Reader:
Did someone give Liam a book of old Yo' Mama jokes? Why has the opposition found him so smackable lately?
Certain players just have the ability to irritate others, and you see it a lot with offensive linemen who maybe keep blocking right to the whistle if the play is away from them or maybe a second or two. Or maybe it’s a well-timed little push in the back after players are walking from each other. I think it’s more about that with Eichenberg than anything he says, but he’s still draw two unsportsmanlike conduct in the past two games, so whatever he’s doing is working. LOL.
From Cem Edwin:
Where is Nick Needham? Why can’t get get on the field? How could he not be stronger than Poyer or Smith?
Nik Needham has spent all season on the practice, and the Dolphins clearly don’t think he’s better than Poyer or Smith or any of the defensive backs on the roster. Needham is a solid player, but another example of a player with a good story who the media maybe portrays as being something he’s not. Again, if the Dolphins coaches really thought highly of Needham, he’d be on the 53 and also note that no other team has signed him off the Miami practice squad, either.
From Roger Dodger:
Will you or ANY of your colleagues ever ask Hill if he thinks he earning his No. 1 top 100 NFL player status and where does he think he'll be ranked next season? And if he think he is earning his 30 MILLION he making this season from the Fins?
Hey Roger, and the purpose of that would be what exactly? Do we not know the answer to that question without having to ask him specifically that question? He’s been asked about his production plenty this season and I don’t see the need for that kind of question, though it is the kind of question that some fans think would be cool to confront players like that and try to make them look bad.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, before the season there were a few things you said Tua could do to take the next step. One of those extending plays. Have you seen him do it enough for you to say he's taken the next step? Or, do you need to see more of it?
Hey Jason, no, he’s absolutely done it and I wrote about that very thing this week when I explained why Tua is playing the best football of his career.
From Dave:
Why is Blake Ferguson on IR?
From Chris Larrondo:
Have they given any indication on the Blake Ferguson situation? Just curious.
Hey fellas, first, Ferguson is the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, not IR. He’s been eligible to come back for two weeks, but the Dolphins have yet to activate him, though Mike McDaniel repeated Friday he expects him to snap again this season. As for the nature of the issue, this is not something the Dolphins would divulge. I can tell that Blake Ferguson has Type 1 diabetes and is a spokesperson for DT1 groups, but I do not know if his absence was related to that.
From D.J. Strauss:
Are you ever going to own saying that there’d be no “considerable drop off” in the offense of Tedy Bridgewater had a full week of practice?
Oh D.J., D.J., D.J. You clearly haven’t paid attention to anything I wrote or said about Bridgewater and his performance in 2022, have you? OK, so here it goes. In his one season with the Dolphins, Bridgewater appeared in five games, but NEVER played at least three quarters in any of them. But if you still have to talk numbers, here we go: If you project Bridgewater’s stats in those five games over 17 games, Bridgewater was on a pace for 5,300 yards and Tyreek Hill was on a pace for 2,300 yards strictly looking at the Bridgewater numbers. So since you wanted to go there, yes, I absolutely own what I said in that it’s sill valid.
From FJV:
The Dolphins seem to be taking what defenses are giving them. Do you attribute that more to Mike McDaniel play-calling or Tua's ability to read the defense and progress through his reads?
I think this would be a case, as with most everything, where everything is involved. Probably the biggest key, though, is Tua not taking unnecessary shots downfield.
From Rico’s RoughNecks:
At this point in the season, who is your NFL MVP? Lamar or Josh? Also, your best guess who actually wins the award?
Hey Rico, that’s a great question. I think right now I’d be inclined to lean toward Josh Allen because I think have the NFL rushing leader (Derrick Henry) is a big advantage for Lamar. As for who will win it, I wouldn’t dismiss Jared Goff because his numbers are gaudy, though I have a hard time overlooking the fact that offense is ridiculously loaded and features the best O-line in the NFL.
From Shaun Braley:
How much of the decline of the run game do you attribute to Ingold’s absence?
Hey Shaun, not sure I can quantify it, but there is zero doubt that the Dolphins have missed Ingold’s lead blocking.
From Chris Shields:
Backup QBs. Any interest in Daniel Jones? When will Snoop Huntley be ready and when he is, does he supplant Skylar as No. 2? Who would you want them to add in offseason?
Hey Chris, lot of questions there. I don’t get the Daniel Jones idea. He’s not very accurate and doesn’t make quick decisions. Based on what we saw earlier this season and Thompson’s experience, I do not see Huntley surpassing Thompson as the No. 2 QB at this time. And, lastly, I’d have to know who’ll be available, but I’d still advocate for Jimmy Garoppolo.
From yolo:
How long until we sign Daniel Jones as QB2? Gotta be affordable once clears waivers.
Here’s the question, though: Is he really much of an upgrade? I mean, the Giants benched him because he couldn’t get it done and didn’t want to have to pay him for 2025 if he got hurt. Biggest reason to sign him is to get the compensatory draft pick next offseason if some team decides to give him a big contract.
From Colin Crabb:
At this point in the season any player on this team worth re-signing early? Maybe Holland? Cheers for the great work Alain.
Thanks Colin. Absolutely I would re-sign Jevon Holland if the price is reasonable (that will be tricky). I also would mention Calais Campbell in a heartbeat if he tells the Dolphins he wants to continue playing. Maybe I’d add Anthony Walker Jr. or newcomer Tyrel Dodson.
From yoli71:
Is Patrick McMorris eligible to play yet? He can't be any worse than Poyer.
Patrick McMorris has been eligible to be activated the past three games, but the Dolphins have chosen not to do it. That move has to happen next week or McMorris will stay on IR for the rest of the season. As for Poyer, McDaniel and Anthony Weaver explained that we need to look past coverage issues because Poyer contributes a lot through intangibles, such as making sure everybody is lined up right.