The First Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Every Miami Dolphins player took part in practice Wednesday, but the team's first injury report of 2020 features most of the big names on the roster.

At the top of list is rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was listed as a full participant with a hip injury. Here's where we point out that anybody who receives treatment for an injury has to be on the list, and the fact that Tua is still getting work done on the hip he injured last November isn't exactly shocking or particularly alarming.

If there were clear concerns about Tagovailoa's hip or his availability early in the 2020 season, rest assured the Dolphins would not have released Josh Rosen over the weekend without replacing him with a quarterback with some NFL experience.

The other six players on the injury report were listed as limited participants: TE Mike Gesicki (glute), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (hand) and WR Preston Williams (knee).

Williams falls into the same category as Tagovailoa here, as he's recovering from a torn ACL sustained last November. Parker, meanwhile, missed about a week of practice and just returned.

The cornerback situation is less than ideal, though Howard falls into the Tua-Williams category here after his knee operation last December.

While the final game status designations won't come until Friday, the fact that every player practiced Wednesday is encouraging in terms of the Dolphins having everybody available for the opener at New England.