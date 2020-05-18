After the passing of legendary coach Don Shula on May 4, this past week was relatively calmer in terms of Dolphins news, though there were some significant developments, as we revisit the top five stories of the week.

1. Tua signs

The Dolphins continued the process of signing their 2020 draft picks, though in reality getting draft choices signed nowadays isn't nearly as big a deal as it once was because of the rookie wage scale in the CBA.

That said, there's still some excitement when the top pick signs, particularly when that top pick has brought so much excitement to a fan base.

So, yes, it was a big deal when Tua Tagovailoa agreed to contract terms Monday, even though the signing didn't become official until the next day.

2. The Dolphins 'sniffing around' Logan Ryan

Despite having made significant additions to the secondary with the signing of free agent Byron Jones and the drafting of first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, the Dolphins reportedly were among the teams interested in veteran Logan Ryan once he announced he was not returning to the Tennessee Titans.

Reports of the Dolphins' interest surfaced after another reported suggested the New York Jets believed they were on the verge of securing the services of the former New England Patriots draft pick.

Ryan appeared on "Good Morning Football" this week to shoot down all rumors and said he was considered any team in the league other than the Titans.

3. Dolphins make a roster move

The Dolphins cut down their running back corps when they waived De'Lance Turner on Saturday.

Turner had joined the team in 2019 after being signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

His departure meant the Dolphins have now cut the three running backs with prior NFL experience who joined the team over the past year, with Turner joining Mark Walton and Samaje Perine.

4. Preseason schedule set

The Dolphins revealed the dates and times of their four 2020 preseason games (assuming the league is ready to play), though this obviously doesn't create nearly as much interest as the release of the regular season schedule.

The 2020 preseason schedule for the Dolphins includes one Friday night game followed by games on the next three Thursday nights.

One interesting aspect of the preseason schedule release is that it came a few days after Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn said he had had discussions early in the offseason with the Dolphins about holding joint practices before the teams' preseason games.

Of course, that idea might have to be scrapped given the current circumstances.

5. NFL facilities set to re-open

A number of NFL facilities will re-open Tuesday after the league sent out a memo to its teams outlining a set of guidelines.

Teams will be limited to no more than 50 percent of the staff, with a maximum of 75 people. But no coaches will be allowed, and for players it will be only those currently undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.