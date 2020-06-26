AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

The Latest Tua Tales

Alain Poupart

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to stay in the news, which isn't surprising considering it's been that way since the Miami Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

The latest involves his participation in the Dolphins High School Media Day, which the organization tweaked this year to turn into a virtual event.

A large group of Dolphins rookies took turns offering advice from high school players invited to the Zoom event with topics ranging from nutrition to financial planning and social media.

In the latter segment, Tagovailoa discussed how he deals with social media trolls.

“For me, going through that in college, it’s really however much you decide to go on your social media, first off," Tagovailoa said. "If you’re on that thing every time, you’re obviously going to see whatever anyone says. If there’s someone that likes to post just to post because you like the likes or you like the comments, you’re going to see that. There’s been instances where I ran into a lot of them, but I don’t know, I guess the structure that I’ve had growing up, it’s been easy to deal with sort of things like that. Having the structure of my family and then our faith as well, that’s kind of what’s helped me and helped me to not worry about those kind of things.”

Of course, if we're talking social media and Tua, we have to discuss his recent Q&A with the team website.

During a non-football-related Q&A, Tagovailoa revealed his guilty pleasure in terms of music and then his celebrity crush.

The answer to both: Shania Twain.

For good measure, Tagovailoa invited the Canadian pop star to message him.

Sure enough, a few days later, Twain responded to Tua.

On more important matters, Tagovailoa continues to make remarkable progress in his recovery from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season.

While he was limited to doing Zoom meetings with his new teammates this offseason, he still managed to impress them.

"He’s willing and eager to learn," running back Matt Breida "He’s not afraid to make mistakes in the meetings, especially when we have our team group meetings where we go over different schemes and plays. He just gets in there and goes to work. That’s one of the things I think you can’t teach — being a rookie, it’s either you have it or you don’t. He’ll be a great leader and I feel like he’ll be a great quarterback in this league.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Pledges More Money to His Anti-Racism Organization

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will provide $13 million over the next four years to his RISE organization

Alain Poupart

Number 79 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 79 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets in consecutive games in November thanks to a rare scheduling quirk

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Number 80 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 80 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Kelly k

Breida's Thoughts on the Trade, His Speed and His New Team

Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida is excited to get going with his new team and thinks his Super Bowl experience will be beneficial

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Perry Left His Mark on Navy Football

Miami Dolphins rookie Malcolm Perry left a lasting impression at Navy as a player and a leader

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: G/T Jesse Davis

Jesse Davis is the most accomplished returning offensive lineman on the Miami Dolphins roster and he should play a key role again in 2020, but there's some uncertainty about what that role might be

Alain Poupart

by

palmbeachdolphin

What if the 2020 Dolphins Were on 'Hard Knocks'?

Examining the story lines that HBO might have explored had the Miami Dolphins been selected to appear this summer on the annual series

Alain Poupart

Number 81 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 81 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins Players With the Best Chance to Become First-Time Pro Bowlers

The Miami Dolphins have three players on their roster who have been selected to the Pro Bowl, but they have a few more with the ability to get that kind of recognition in 2020

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz