The Latest Tua Tales

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to stay in the news, which isn't surprising considering it's been that way since the Miami Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

The latest involves his participation in the Dolphins High School Media Day, which the organization tweaked this year to turn into a virtual event.

A large group of Dolphins rookies took turns offering advice from high school players invited to the Zoom event with topics ranging from nutrition to financial planning and social media.

In the latter segment, Tagovailoa discussed how he deals with social media trolls.

“For me, going through that in college, it’s really however much you decide to go on your social media, first off," Tagovailoa said. "If you’re on that thing every time, you’re obviously going to see whatever anyone says. If there’s someone that likes to post just to post because you like the likes or you like the comments, you’re going to see that. There’s been instances where I ran into a lot of them, but I don’t know, I guess the structure that I’ve had growing up, it’s been easy to deal with sort of things like that. Having the structure of my family and then our faith as well, that’s kind of what’s helped me and helped me to not worry about those kind of things.”

Of course, if we're talking social media and Tua, we have to discuss his recent Q & A with the team website.

During a non-football-related Q & A, Tagovailoa revealed his guilty pleasure in terms of music and then his celebrity crush.

The answer to both: Shania Twain.

For good measure, Tagovailoa invited the Canadian pop star to message him.

Sure enough, a few days later, Twain responded to Tua.

On more important matters, Tagovailoa continues to make remarkable progress in his recovery from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season.

While he was limited to doing Zoom meetings with his new teammates this offseason, he still managed to impress them.

"He’s willing and eager to learn," running back Matt Breida "He’s not afraid to make mistakes in the meetings, especially when we have our team group meetings where we go over different schemes and plays. He just gets in there and goes to work. That’s one of the things I think you can’t teach — being a rookie, it’s either you have it or you don’t. He’ll be a great leader and I feel like he’ll be a great quarterback in this league.”