The Latest Status Updates on Armstead and Chubb
The Miami Dolphins have their share of prominent players who are question marks for their key Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans, and head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update before practice Friday.
The good news is that there's optimism (of varying degrees) when it comes to tackle Kendall Lamm, Raheem Mostert and Jordyn Brooks.
The bad news is that it doesn't look particularly good that the Dolphins will have either tackle Terron Armstead or outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
THE ISSUES WITH ARMSTEAD AND CHUBB
Neither of the latter updates should have come as a surprise considering the way Armstead was bouncing in pain before taking himself out of the game against the New York Jets last Sunday as he continues to deal with a knee injury that's bothered him for about a month now.
Armstead hasn't practiced all week, which has become par for the course, but he's been able to take his spot in the starting lineup at left tackle all season except for Week 4 when he was sidelined for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans because of a concussion.
As for Chubb, while all indications are that he keeps making progress in practice, the fact remains he's only in his second week back after missing some 11 months because of a devastating knee injury he indicated Thursday involved not only an ACL, but also a meniscus and patellar tendon.
So maybe all along it was wishful thinking or being overly optimistic to expect him to be able to come back after such a short time of practice, just like expectations should be tempered once he does return to game action.
In the case of both players, McDaniel didn't close the door but he did make it sound as though it was more likely than not that Armstead and Chubb both would be inactive.
"I think generally, you guys know my philosophy with Terron," McDaniel said. "I am a little pessimistic about it this week, and we planned accordingly, but we'll see how the next 48 hours ago. Then with Bradley, each day is so important that, again, it's the watch, evaluate, then have conversations, and then see how you feel the next day, with the ultimate goal of having him completely convicted and confident in his play, and that's important for everyone involved. Time will tell. I'm more ready for the next week in terms of where I've kind of put my attention, but we'll see how today plays out and move forward accordingly."
Having Lamm in the lineup would be huge in giving the Dolphins at least one veteran presence with extensive starting experience at tackle against the very good Houston edge defenders as opposed to starting rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul on the left side and former Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman on the right side.