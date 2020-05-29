The Miami Dolphins have every right to expect their 2020 draft class to become key contributors, though exactly when that will start happening remains to be seen.

When it comes to the next season, the expectations could be more realistic for their draft class from 2019 because of their one year in the NFL.

With that in mind, let's look back at that 2019 draft class, and see how things look for each of them as they head into Year 2.

Round 1 — DT Christian Wilkins

As the 13th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft, the hope is that Wilkins will become a difference-maker along the defensive line.

He didn't make a splash as a rookie last season, but a lot of that has to be attributed to the overall team situation and it also shouldn't be dismissed that Wilkins led all rookie interior defensive linemen in tackles with 56.

The Dolphins figure to employ Wilkins in 2020 much the same way they did as a rookie, most often as a defensive end in a 3-4 alignment. If he can have another touchdown catch, like he did against Cincinnati in Week 16, well, that would just be a bonus.

The one area where the Dolphins would like to see some improvement is in the pass rush after Wilkins had two sacks last season.

Round 3 — G Michael Deiter

Deiter became an immediate starter after Dave DeGuglielmo became the offensive line coach early in training camp, but it was an up-and-down for the guard from Wisconsin.

Deiter did start 15 games, but his one-game benching meant the end of a consecutive start streak that dated back to high school.

With Ereck Flowers arriving as a highly paid free agent after a good year at left guard for the Washington Redskins, logic suggests that Deiter will be moving to the right side and be involved in a battle for the starting job at that spot.

Sam Navarro-USA Today Sports

There's no guarantee Deiter will start because the Dolphins will have a lot of options there, such as Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, rookie fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley and either of the two right tackles who could slide inside, Jesse Davis and rookie second-round pick Robert Hunt.

Round 5 — LB Andrew Van Ginkel

This is a really interesting player to watch.

Van Ginkel became an afterthought after he spent most of the season IR, but after slowly getting back into a groove once he returned to action he really came on in the last couple of games.

Van Ginkel showed playmaking ability, particularly as a pass rusher, and he could end up playing a significant role on defense.

Whether he starts is irrelevant because the Dolphins figure to use a lot of players on the edge, but Van Ginkel should be part of the rotation.

Round 6 — T Isaiah Prince

Prince will be heading into his second season with the rest of the Dolphins' 2019 draft class, but he'll be doing so with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After appearing in four games with two starts for the Dolphins, the Bengals claimed off him waivers after he was released in December. He did not appear in a game for Cincinnati.

Round 7 — FB Chandler Cox

Cox was used very infrequently as a rookie, which came as a bit of a surprise considering the Dolphins spent a draft pick on a fullback and it will be interesting to see whether his role increases under new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

Gailey's history as an offensive coordinator shows he has sometimes used a fullback on a regular basis but not always.

Jake Crandall-USA Today Sports

It's entirely possible that Cox could be used in multiple roles on offense, such as a true fullback, an H-back or maybe even a blocking tight end, though he likely will have to battle for a roster spot.

Round 7 — RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin had to wait his turn in 2019 and he'll have to fight to keep his roster spot in his second season.

After being inactive for the first eight games, Gaskin got into the lineup and eventually got some carries, but on the day he scored his first NFL touchdown (Week 16 against Cincinnati) he sustained an ankle injury that ended his season.

Even though 2020 seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry is listed on the roster as a running back, it's more likely the players Gaskin will be competing against for one or two roster spots behind Jordan Howard and Matt Breida will be Kalen Ballage and Patrick Laird.