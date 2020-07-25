AllDolphins
The Dolphins Roster Moves and What They Mean

Alain Poupart

On the same day the New York Jets made a mega trade involving Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, the Dolphins made a couple of roster moves themselves, though not nearly of the same magnitude.

But one of the moves indirectly was very significant as it related to first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

That move was the release of quarterback Jake Rudock.

What does that have to do with Tagovailoa? Well, with Rudock now gone, the Dolphins are left with three quarterbacks on their roster: Tagovailoa, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

The move involving Rudock is a clear signal the Dolphins believe that Tagovailoa will be ready to practice because there's no way they would have left themselves with only two healthy quarterbacks.

Of course, there's always the possibility the Dolphins could sign a different quarterback before they start actually practicing in the middle of August, but it's much more likely they're comfortable with Tua's health status.

The other move Saturday was the release of wide receiver Ricardo Louis.

A product of Miami Beach High, Louis does have NFL experience with 45 catches in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, but he was attempting to come back from a knee injury that had him on IR all of last season.

The Dolphins also have a lot of depth at wide receiver, so his chances of making the roster weren't great from the start.

As for Rudock, he spent all of last season on the Dolphins practice squad.

The moves left the Dolphins with 84 players on their roster, including Brazilian important Durval Queiroz Neto, who does not count against the roster limit.

Every NFL team will have the option of beginning camp with a limit of 80 or 90 players. Those who choose the 90-player limit will have to work in two groups, with rookies and second-year players in one group and veterans in the other.

