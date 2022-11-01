The NFL’s trade deadline came and went on Tuesday but not before the Miami Dolphins made two moves.

First, they traded Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for stalwart pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Then, they traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Jeff Wilson, reuniting him with Mike McDaniel.

These trades prompted some good reactions from across NFL Twitter. Here are some of the best.

Bradley Chubb Reaction

CBS Colorado’s Michael Spencer caught up with Chubb as he was leaving the Broncos facility.

Tyreek Hill’s reaction to the trade while he was streaming the popular video game Fornite made the rounds on Twitter.

Hill later shared his thoughts on the acquisitions of Chubb and Wilson with South Florida TV station.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is a fan of the deal. He kept it short on Twitter, but he said he believes the Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders with Chubb on the roster on ESPN’s NFL Live.

FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho thinks the Dolphins are trying to compete for a Super Bowl with the acquisition of Chubb.

Louis Riddick is also a fan of Chubb and how he’ll pair with Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Another ESPN analyst, Mina Kimes, believes Chubb will reinvigorate Miami’s pass rush when they aren’t blitzing.

Not everyone believes the Dolphins won the trade. PFF’s Marcus Mosher thinks the Broncos might’ve gotten one over on the Dolphins.

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle is in the same boat as Mosher.

Jeff Wilson Trade Reaction

Josh Norris from Underdog Fantasy thinks the Dolphins made an upgrade by replacing Edmonds with Wilson.

The Athletic’s David Lombardi thinks the 49ers are going to get a player better than Wilson with the fifth they acquired from Miami.

Wilson and Raheem Mostert remind Adam Rank of a certain comedy movie duo.

JEFF WILSON SCOUTING REPORT

Finally, here's a very encouraging scouting report on Jeff Wilson Jr. from FN All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn, who surmised San Francisco made the trade only because of Wilson's impending free agency:

"No one runs harder than Jeff Wilson Jr. the former undrafted free agent my not be the shiftiest running back in the league, but he doesn't try to make defenders miss — he tries to run them over. And he succeeds. He is an extremely decisive running back with excellent vision — he doesn't dance behind the line of scrimmage. He finds cutback lanes instantly and explodes through them before defenses know what hit them. And when he breaks into the second level of the defense, he often pulls away and scores.

"The 49ers never gave Jeff Wilson Jr. the respect he deserves (same goes for Raheem Mostert, whom the Dolphins picked up off the 49ers' scrap heap). The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, who's flashier than Wilson. but both running backs are averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Dolphins just added a terrific player to their backfield, and Mike McDaniel knows how to use him, because they worked together on the 49ers."

