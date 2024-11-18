The Social Media Reaction to Dolphins Win Against Las Vegas
The Miami Dolphins' fans took to social media to praise tight end Jonnu Smith for his six-catch, 101-yard performance, during which he also caught two touchdown passes.
Smith definitely had the hot hand on Sunday. He also blew up the platform formerly known as Twitter when he rocked the house with his 57-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter.
Fantasy football players were the most enamored with Smith as his performance scored them big points for their team. This was, by far, Smith's biggest game of the season.
Another Dolphins fan didn't pick up Smith off of waivers but instead favored Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. He is not a happy camper tonight. Sorry, @Rebob72.
One Dolphins fan believes Smith's performance should earn him a new contract, and @HollywoodxKev believes a new five-year deal is in order.
@BradyH_216 found and posted a video of Tyreek Hill giving the Raiders sideline and coach some additional love after Smith's 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Once the game was over, @kingdbtrev showed some love for coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel must have gotten credit for calling the plays Smith scored on. It's pretty impressive since Miami's tight ends did not have a touchdown reception in 2023.
No matter what the Dolphins do or how many they win by, there will always be Tua haters.
It is nice to see that even though @Doll_Phan72 picks on Tua, she is still a fan of De'Von Achane and gives him her respect — or, in this case, flowers.