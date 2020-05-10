AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week

Alain Poupart

It was a busy week for the Miami Dolphins, and also a sad week, as the passing of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula overshadowed everything else that happened this week, as we revisit the top 10 stories of the week.

1. Don Shula dies

This dwarfed anything else that happened, such was the large place Don Shula held in Dolphins lore.

He's the man who made South Florida relevant on the professional sports landscape, who made the Miami Dolphins a model franchise for a decade and beyond.

The tributes came from far and wide, as one would expect for the winningest coach in NFL history and the only man to guide a team to a perfect season.

2. The regular season schedule is announced

Yes, everybody already knows what opponents each team will face, but that has never lessened the popularity of the schedule release (though a three-hour prime-time show to discuss it is a bit much).

For the Dolphins, the big revelations included back-to-back games against the New York Jets, an opener at Gillette Stadium, and a three-game home stretch highlighted by a visit from the defending Super Bowl champions.

3. Jersey numbers unveiled

The day when newcomers get their Dolphins numbers doesn't usually generate this kind of interest, but this obviously was not a normal year.

And that's, of course, because of the arrival of Tua Tagovailoa and the intrigue over what number he would wear.

The silliness about the Dolphins un-retiring the number 13 worn by Hall of Famer Dan Marino ended up being just that, complete silliness.

In the end, Tagovailoa ended up with number 1, which had some interesting signifiance for him.

4. Dolphins get busy signing draft picks

Because of the new rules established by the former CBA in 2011, the process of signing draft picks isn't nearly as complicated as it used to be and holdouts almost never happen nowadays.

That said, it still has to get done, and the Dolphins began doing what they need to do this week by signing four of their 11 draft picks.

5. Wilson agrees to pay cut

The headline may say that Wilson agreed to "restructure" his contract, but this was an out-and-out pay cut, though Wilson was facing the prospect of getting released because of his previous salary-cap number.

As it was, Wilson agreed to take less money in the final year of his contract with the Dolphins with the hope — from both his side (from a new contract perspective) and the Dolphins — that he can put together a productive 2020 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins sign another rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins signed long-snapper Blake Ferguson to his rookie contract to cap a week where he got his old number back

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the strength of schedule analysis

The Miami Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020, but a deeper analysis offers a different look at the numbers

Alain Poupart

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry

The Miami Dolphins completed their 2020 draft by selecting Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, whose skill set makes him a unique prospect

Alain Poupart

Dolphins continue signing draft picks

The Miami Dolphins signed fifth-round selections Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver as they continue getting their 2020 draft class under contract

Alain Poupart

Longtime Dolphins snapper not ready to retire

John Denney played more games for the Miami Dolphins than anybody except for Dan Marino, but he's looking to make a comeback at the age of 41

Alain Poupart

Family reunion coming for Tua?

Tua Tagovailoa might be joined in South Florida by his younger brother when he begins his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Breaking down every game on the Dolphins schedule

The Miami Dolphins are early favorites for only three of their 16 games, as we break down their 2020 schedule game by game

Alain Poupart

Kyle Van Noy puts name to letter sent to attorney general

New Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy attached his name to a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr calling for an investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Alain Poupart

Tagovailoa near the top of PFF Rookie of the Year candidates

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ranked among the Rookie of the Year favorites by Pro Football Focus

Alain Poupart