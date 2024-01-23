Three Dolphins Honored by Football Writers

The slew of postseason honors continued Monday with the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announcing its All-NFL and All-Conference teams, and the Miami Dolphins again were well represented.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named to the All-NFL team and was joined on the All-AFC team by running back Raheem Mostert and safety Jevon Holland.

Hill was one of 10 players to repeat as a PFWA All-NFL selection, along with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Green Bay Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon, Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons, San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner and 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

Hill, who actually has been named All-NFL the past four seasons, was joined at wide receiver on the All-NFL team by CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and on the All-AFC team by Nico Collins of the Houston Texans. Mostert was joined at running back on the All-AFC team by the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Holland was joined at safety by the Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton.

The All-NFL running backs were Christian McCaffrey and Kyren Williams; the All-NFL safeties were Hamilton and Jessie Bates III of the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil was named to the All-AFC team, as was Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Hill and Mostert were among the six Dolphins players selected to the original AFC Pro Bowl team, along with QB Tua Tagovailoa, FB Alec Ingold, T Terron Armstead and CB Jalen Ramsey.

The free safeties selected ahead of Holland for the AFC Pro Bowl team were Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos and Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TUA UP FOR NATIONAL AWARD

Tagovailoa was announced Monday as one of the three finalists for the FedEx Air Player of the Year.

Tua, who led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624 to go along with 29 touchdown passes, was joined by Brock Purdy of the 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

Fans can vote on the award until this weekend on X (formerly Twitter). As of 7 p.m. Monday, Tua was third in the voting.