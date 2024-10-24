All Dolphins

Thursday Practice Report: Cornerback Concerns

The Miami Dolphins have some injury issues in the secondary

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) celebrates following an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Thursday, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on hand and one step closer to completing the NFL's Return to Play steps and offically clear the league's concussion protocol.

The Dolphins had three players missing from practice, including their third and fourth cornerbacks, Kader Kohou and rookie Storm Duck. The other was backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who head coach Mike McDaniel already indicated was very unlikely to be available for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Kohou and Duck missed practice for a second consecutive, putting in jeopardy their status for the Week 8 against Arizona, a situation that could test the Dolphins' depth at cornerback.

The Dolphins will have 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith available for the first time all season Sunday, and he'll join Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal and Ethan Bonner at cornerback.

Bonner has been inactive for all but one good this season.

"I think Ethan has already established himself as an NFL player," secondary coach Brian Duker said. "He's shown to be the guy that you want on your team. Obviously, he's not playing as much as he wants to but you're talking about establishing him as a starter potentially. I think he's certainly shown that skill set. We'd be very happy to play him. I think that opportunity will come."

As expected, Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead were back at practice after getting their usual Wednesday vet day off.

Huntley, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, is a candidate to go on injured reserve when the Dolphins need to create a roster opening for Tagovailoa.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News