Thursday Practice Report: Cornerback Concerns
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Thursday, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on hand and one step closer to completing the NFL's Return to Play steps and offically clear the league's concussion protocol.
The Dolphins had three players missing from practice, including their third and fourth cornerbacks, Kader Kohou and rookie Storm Duck. The other was backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who head coach Mike McDaniel already indicated was very unlikely to be available for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Kohou and Duck missed practice for a second consecutive, putting in jeopardy their status for the Week 8 against Arizona, a situation that could test the Dolphins' depth at cornerback.
The Dolphins will have 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith available for the first time all season Sunday, and he'll join Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal and Ethan Bonner at cornerback.
Bonner has been inactive for all but one good this season.
"I think Ethan has already established himself as an NFL player," secondary coach Brian Duker said. "He's shown to be the guy that you want on your team. Obviously, he's not playing as much as he wants to but you're talking about establishing him as a starter potentially. I think he's certainly shown that skill set. We'd be very happy to play him. I think that opportunity will come."
As expected, Calais Campbell and Terron Armstead were back at practice after getting their usual Wednesday vet day off.
Huntley, who sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, is a candidate to go on injured reserve when the Dolphins need to create a roster opening for Tagovailoa.