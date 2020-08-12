AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

The 'Tua' Trailer Is Out

Alain Poupart

FOX Sports has released on Twitter the trailer for the upcoming documentary on Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which is set to premier Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

The documentary on the first-round pick from Alabama will take a look at his upbringing in Hawaii, more specifically his desire to honor and make proud the family name, and of course his journey back from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season.

"In Samoan culture, we believe in prophecies," Tua says at the start of the trailer. "Before my grandfather passed away, he prophesied about me. He would say, 'Tua, your name is everything and one day it will be known all over the world.'

"I play for more than myself. I play for the name on the back of my jersey. I play for my Samoan culture. But most importantly I play for my family's legacy."

Tua himself tweeted to promote the documentary.

Tagovailoa and his Dolphins teammates began actual practice Wednesday, albeit without pads. The first padded practice is scheduled for Monday.

The real work will began then for Tagovailoa and his teammates, and we can only imagine that the scrutiny will only intensify as we get closer to the start of the regular season and the speculation as to when he'll become the starter will ratchet up.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 33 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 33 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Flores Shoot Down Notion of Year-to-Year Momentum ... And He's Right

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says the team's strong finish in 2019 doesn't mean anything for the upcoming season and the facts back him up

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Number 32 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 32 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Tua Talk Not Slowing Down One Bit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still hasn't played a down the NFL, but the hype continues with the announcement of a documentary about him

Alain Poupart

Minkah speaks out about being miserable in Miami ...

Alain Poupart

Big Challenge for New-Look Dolphins O-Line

The Miami Dolphins once again have a new offensive line coach and a bunch of new starters, and they have less time than usual to prepare

Alain Poupart

Flores Preparing for All Possibilities

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is trying to get his team ready for the 2020 season amid all the uncertainty

Alain Poupart

Byron Jones Making a Good Early Impression

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones hasn't been able to show off his skill set yet this summer, but he's off to a good start with his new team nonetheless

Alain Poupart

Number 34 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 34 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

As with just about every facet of life these days, a lot of what happened with the Miami Dolphins this week was in some way connected to the coronavirus pandemic

Alain Poupart