The 'Tua' Trailer Is Out

FOX Sports has released on Twitter the trailer for the upcoming documentary on Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which is set to premier Sunday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

The documentary on the first-round pick from Alabama will take a look at his upbringing in Hawaii, more specifically his desire to honor and make proud the family name, and of course his journey back from the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season.

"In Samoan culture, we believe in prophecies," Tua says at the start of the trailer. "Before my grandfather passed away, he prophesied about me. He would say, 'Tua, your name is everything and one day it will be known all over the world.'

"I play for more than myself. I play for the name on the back of my jersey. I play for my Samoan culture. But most importantly I play for my family's legacy."

Tua himself tweeted to promote the documentary.

Tagovailoa and his Dolphins teammates began actual practice Wednesday, albeit without pads. The first padded practice is scheduled for Monday.

The real work will began then for Tagovailoa and his teammates, and we can only imagine that the scrutiny will only intensify as we get closer to the start of the regular season and the speculation as to when he'll become the starter will ratchet up.