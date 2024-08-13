Tua Clear About Preseason Preference
There's probably no great need for the Miami Dolphins to have Tua Tagovailoa play in the preseason, but the quarterback made clear his preference after practice Tuesday.
Tagovailoa said he's hoping to see some action when the Dolphins face the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night after sitting the preseason opener.
"It's always good for any of us, whether you're a vet or whether you're new to get some reps, get with the pregame, get back into the pregame routine, get back into the feel of what it feels like to prepare, getting ready for a game, all of that," Tagovailoa said. "Get into game-like situations, getting hit — hopefully not — but you never know when you're out there and so sort of the mental gymnastics of that as you going into a game.
Based on Tagovailoa's first two seasons with head coach Mike McDaniel, then Tua likely will get his wish.
Tua played in the second game of the preseason each of the past two years, including a game against the Houston Texans in 2023.
Tua explained the process that will go into deciding whether he or other front-line players like Tyreek Hill will play against Washington.
"Well, I I think it's it's sort of like a mutual thing," Tagovailoa said. "He gets with the leaders of the team, guys who have established themselves and guys who have earned the respect of the guys in the locker room, gets with those guys and has a conversation with them and we're all playing, or maybe not this one, or we'll see what that looks like. So, yeah, I mean, hopefully we do get that opportunity. It'll be good, because this is our last one at home before we go to Tampa, and then we actually start the season."
TUA STAYING FOCUSED ON THE MOMENT
That start of the season will come Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, and there's no doubt most fans are counting the days — we're counting the days here at Miami Dolphins On SI thanks in our jersey countdown.
But Tua says that for him and his teammates, staying in the moment is critical.
"I think you really just got to look at it like one day at a time, sort of have that mentality," he said. "You start to look into the future of things, then you start to think of unnecessary things. OK, like what am I going to do? How am I going to prepare for that? I mean, you've still got to get through this practice, you've still got to get through this rep, you've still got to get through this play, and I think that's sort of how you take it.
"So now that practice is over, OK, what's the next thing that I got to focus on? All right, it's my nutrition. All right, it's my weight room training. It's my conditioning. Whatever that entails for you. And so that's why I think guys are pretty adamant about their routines and whatnot."