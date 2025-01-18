Tua's Father Sheds Some Light on Decision-Making Process
Tua Tagovailoa's father, Galu, addressed Tua's decision-making process in continuing to play football after suffering another concussion early in the 2024 season against the Buffalo Bills.
The elder Tagaovailoa appeared on ESPN Honolulu on Thursday. He discussed the effect of Tua's return to the game on the family unit after the latest concussion.
"As a father, as a parent, it's tough to go through something like this," Galu Tagovailoa said. "This is something that Tua has to deal with in life. These are some of the tough decisions that he is going to have to deal with in life. He has to decide whether he is going to continue. The game is something he loves."
Tua told his father he loves the game too much to give up. He said he was ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the game.
"He said, 'Dad I love this game and I will die on the field for this game,' " Galu said. "That answers everything for me."
Galu said Tua's decision to continue to play was made between him and his wife, Annah. Galu just told him to remember he has a family at home.
"As a father, you are kind of like, you have to take care of your family," Galu said. "I have two beautiful grandkids and that's something I talk to him about."
Galu stressed the importance of the role Annah played in Tua reaching his decision to keep playing.
"He has his wife and his family and those decisions are based on both of them and are things they have to look at," Galu said. "She is all about life. She always tells him, I want to live long with you. He is so competitive. He doesn't want to leave the game. He is going to have to make that decision with his family."
WHAT TUA SAID WHEN HE RETURNED
During his press conference upon his return after his concussion, Tua said he appreciated folks concerned about his well-being but that he loved the game "to the death of me."
Tua also said he understood the risks involved.
Said Tua: “Well, how much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to go drive to work? Get into a car crash, I don’t know. Everything I think takes risk. So to answer that question, every time we all suit up, we’re all taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt, whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone, anything. You get up off of the bed the wrong way, you potentially could risk you spraining your ankle. There’s just risk in any and everything and I’m willing to play the odds, that’s it.”