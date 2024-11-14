All Dolphins

Tua's Teammates React to Defiant Tackling Stance

The Miami Dolphins quarterback insists on trying to make a stop after turnovers

Alain Poupart

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

"Defiant" is probably the best word to describe Tua Tagovailoa's reaction to the suggestion he needs to avoid getting involved in making tackles.

His Miami Dolphins teammates, meanwhile, appreciate their quarterback's competitiveness and will to win, even though they'd prefer he play it safe.

“It’s probably just you’re a football player, a competitor," running back De'Von Achane said. "I mean, he threw a pick, I’m pretty sure he wanted to make the tackle. He’s a competitor. He’s not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m finna go out here and get hurt.’ He’s a QB, he knows right from wrong and he was being smart. I feel like it’s just the competitive nature in him just to go out there and try to stop them from scoring.”

The concern, of course, is Tagovailoa unnecessarily exposing himself to potential blows to the head. As it was, he did get hit in the hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom when he went to make a low tackle after an interception Monday night, but it was a glancing blow more from the shin than a clear shot from the knee, which would have been potentially dangerous for a player with three concussions in the past two-plus years.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently," Tagovailoa said. "I’ll make the tackle, that’s what I’ve got to do. It is what it is. It’s hard to score in this league.”

The best quarterback in Dolphins history happens to be working for the team now, and Dan Marino was known for staying out of harm's way after an interception — and that never bothered anyone. So perhaps the Hall of Famer could have a discussion with Tagovailoa to make him realize that a pick-six is a better outcome for the Dolphins than a touchdown-saving tackle that costs the team its quarterback.

Shoot, maybe even the team's leader could try to convince Tagovailoa that he doesn't need to make tackling after turnovers part of his job description.

But team captain Zach Sieler said that's not happened yet.

“We don’t tell Tua what not to do," Sieler said. "He’s done an amazing job this year, and I think he’s doing the best he can. He’s making plays, he’s doing what he can for the team. It’s been great to watch him play. We do meet weekly and we do talk about things, but that is not one of them.”

Additional Reading:

-- Sadly, no Christian Wilkins homecoming this weekend

-- Former Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott takes shot at his old team

-- Some friendly advice for Tua and Tyreek

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News