Tua's Teammates React to Defiant Tackling Stance
"Defiant" is probably the best word to describe Tua Tagovailoa's reaction to the suggestion he needs to avoid getting involved in making tackles.
His Miami Dolphins teammates, meanwhile, appreciate their quarterback's competitiveness and will to win, even though they'd prefer he play it safe.
“It’s probably just you’re a football player, a competitor," running back De'Von Achane said. "I mean, he threw a pick, I’m pretty sure he wanted to make the tackle. He’s a competitor. He’s not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m finna go out here and get hurt.’ He’s a QB, he knows right from wrong and he was being smart. I feel like it’s just the competitive nature in him just to go out there and try to stop them from scoring.”
The concern, of course, is Tagovailoa unnecessarily exposing himself to potential blows to the head. As it was, he did get hit in the hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom when he went to make a low tackle after an interception Monday night, but it was a glancing blow more from the shin than a clear shot from the knee, which would have been potentially dangerous for a player with three concussions in the past two-plus years.
“I wouldn’t do anything differently," Tagovailoa said. "I’ll make the tackle, that’s what I’ve got to do. It is what it is. It’s hard to score in this league.”
The best quarterback in Dolphins history happens to be working for the team now, and Dan Marino was known for staying out of harm's way after an interception — and that never bothered anyone. So perhaps the Hall of Famer could have a discussion with Tagovailoa to make him realize that a pick-six is a better outcome for the Dolphins than a touchdown-saving tackle that costs the team its quarterback.
Shoot, maybe even the team's leader could try to convince Tagovailoa that he doesn't need to make tackling after turnovers part of his job description.
But team captain Zach Sieler said that's not happened yet.
“We don’t tell Tua what not to do," Sieler said. "He’s done an amazing job this year, and I think he’s doing the best he can. He’s making plays, he’s doing what he can for the team. It’s been great to watch him play. We do meet weekly and we do talk about things, but that is not one of them.”
