Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Contract, Armstead, Run Defense, and More

How much of a concern is the run defense? Will Raheem Mostert become a factor in the passing game? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of a post-Chargers All Dolphins mailbag:

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

If you were Tua, and you had continued success, would you try the market when it’s time for that new contract, or would you agree to a more bargain price to stick with Coach Mike, Tyreek, and Waddle and family? What would you guess Tua might do in that hypothetical situation?

Hey Rob, we’re jumping ahead of ourselves here because Tua isn’t scheduled to hit the open market until 2025 after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option in the offseason. Once we get to the point where Tua is ready to get an extension and he’s had continued success, I think ultimately he’s going to do what’s best for him financially. Joe Burrow talked about trying to make sure the Bengals were able to keep pieces before he signed, and then landed the richest contract in NFL history. Now, Tua looks like maybe he’d be one of those rare guys who actually would sacrifice for the team to take care of other important pieces on the team, but history just shows that doesn’t happen very often.

From Brian Dougherty (@BrianBoru619):

Was Waddle still hurt? I read somewhere about the snap count with Tyreek and Waddle and not many of them on the field together. With Lamm playing as well as he did, would we rest Armstead another week?

From Matt (@cogator06):

With the performance of the offensive line last week, do you think they will rest Armstead another week?

Hey Brian, Mike McDaniel said after the game that Waddle indeed was dealing with something that was causing him pain, but he later indicated Monday that he should be able to practice this week. And Brian and Matt, as for the Lamm/Armstead issue, once Armstead is able to play without risk of easily aggravating the injury, you get him back in the lineup. He’s a difference-maker at tackle, plain and simple. And that’s not slight on Lamm, who did have a good game against the Chargers.

From Sean Beachem (@beachbob1):

Our LBs were brutal against the run but blitzed well, in limited chances. They don’t seem to fit Vic’s scheme, so what is more realistic: the LBs improve against the run or Vic changes his style and blitzes more?

Hey Sean, blitzing a lot would go against Fangio’s basic philosophy, though every good coach will adapt and adjust to fit his personnel. Having said all that, it wasn’t just the linebackers who had a rough game against the run because the D-linemen weren’t terribly effective, either. Bottom line: I think we need to wait at least a couple more weeks before we can talk about drastic scheme changes.

From Chris Davis (@KyLouFinFan):

I know every game counts and the SB winner won’t go undefeated but how big was that win yesterday in playoff implications? Haha yes I know it’s Week 1 and all but with the AFC so crowded, it seems like every game is vital. Had we beat LAC last year, would have been the 5 seed.

Hey Chris, yeah, we discussed this on the All Dolphins Podcast and I made the point that this was a very big win both because it’s a quality road win against a team that made the playoffs last year and it also already positions the Dolphins advantageously in terms of playoffs and/or playing seeding. And looking back to last year again, you mention the Chargers loss, but also remember that the Dolphins got into the playoffs on a tiebreaker with the Steelers because of that Sunday night win in October.

From AMP8787 (@amp8787):

The run game was a bit one-dimensional. You think McDaniel will get Mostert involved in the passing game? He got a few targets last night. Somewhat related, you think Achane makes his debut, since there wasn't much to write home about from Ahmed?

Interesting questions there. I absolutely do think that Mostert will get involved in the passing game, though there are only so many passes to go around and you know Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will get the majority of them. As for Achane vs. Ahmed, it's not like Ahmed had a lot of chances, if we’re being honest about it. Yes, Achane wil be active sooner rather than later, but I’d say I’d be surprised if it happened in Week 2 against New England.

From Armando (@Armando78304117):

Will McDaniel’s personality chew out Fangio behind closed doors or keep hush for a few weeks until he sees improvement?

Hey Armando, you made the man the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, I don’t really think you’re going to be chewing him out after one game, if ever. McDaniel also told the media we were making too much of a big deal about the Chargers game plan last year that worked so well because it’s about the players. So wouldn’t that apply to the porous run defense here too?

From Jerry (@UFGatorJer):

Saw the track of the hurricane. How early does the NFL have to give both teams a heads up if they change the site to Miami for instance?

Hey Jerry, in a hypothetical situation where weather would become a threat like that, I think the league can wait a while, like until Friday. There’s an advantage in this case because this is the first of a home-and-home set so they could just switch home games if needed (though it looks like the storm will have left the New England area by then, based on the latest forecasts).

From Adam Smith (@usfrasmith):

If Tua continues to be MVP leader for 5, 6, 7 games, does his agent start hitting the Fins up for a big deal in season? I know it's supposedly tabled, but do they risk his health without it? Do Fins need to take the opportunity to show the support his peers have gotten?

Hey Adam, as you mentioned, Chris Grier said recently that conversations about a new deal for Tua wouldn’t take place during the season and the reason is the Dolphins specifically don’t want to give him a huge contract if they still have reservations about his durability. And the only way he can answer that question and alleviate that concern is by playing a full season or something close to it. Giving Tua a huge contract during the season wouldn’t address the concerns for the Dolphins; it would just mean a commitment the team technically doesn’t have to make until 2025 (though it could happen sooner).

From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):

Ok. I’ll ask the obvious question. With Bosa and Mack in the lineup, the Dolphins O Line kept Tua remarkably clean. Was this an anomaly or has the O Line finally turned the corner? Let’s be honest. The play of the O Line will be the barometer of how far this team goes this year.

Hey Pat, the O-line absolutely is very important to the success of the team, but not sure it’s the barometer. Whether the O-line has turned the corner is yet to be determined. It had a very strong performance against the Chargers — helped by the game plan and Tua’s quick release, no doubt — but it’s about consistency and performing at a certain level week in and week out.

From Brian Z (via email):

I feel Tua is finally getting some national attention and love. Well deserved imo. I have 3 questions: 1) Where do you see Tua's ceiling? (I see him as being a top 5 QB. When healthy, he can run with the big dogs, and is a QB other DCs fear. 2) How high, when his Miami tenure is done, do you think he will rank in the Dolphins QB hierarchy? (My hope is to see him eventually squeaking in to 3rd best QB in Dolphins history, behind Marino and Griese). 3) Since you are prog music fan, originally from Quebec, can you send me down the Quebec prog band path? The lyrics in French are fine (even if I am not fluent). I already have some albums, but I feel I am just touching the tip of the iceberg.

Hey Brian, interesting questions all. I’ll start with Tua’s ceiling, which certainly can be top 5 in the NFL if he can stay consistent throughout the season and obviously can finish the way he started (not necessarily 466 yards, but you get my drift). As for his ranking in team history, given the lackuster quarterbacking the Dolphins have had through the years, I’m not sure that Tua isn’t already at number 3 behind Marino and Griese. Finally, for Quebec prog rock, the only choice there is Harmonium.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hello Alain, awesome win! Should we be concerned about the run defense?

Hey Mike, for this particular day, absolutely. In the grand scheme of things, I’ll say let’s give it a couple of more weeks.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.