Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Wynn, Weaver, and More
Part 1 of a pre-Packers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Reza Hariri:
Not sure why Marcus Maye doesn’t play more, better in coverage than Poyer. Also, Bell has been coming on lately; not sure why Bowser gets snaps, haven’t seen him make significant play. Did they pick up Pilli on practice squad?
First, let me point out this question was sent in before the Dolphins released Maye to make room on the 53 for rookie safety Patrick McMorris. But your point was valid, except the Dolphins coaches keep talking about the intangibles that Poyer bring to the secondary as a big reason not to judge him solely on coverage. As for Bell/Bowser, you make another decent point, but understand it’s not all about the occasional pressure for an edge defender. There’s setting the edge against the run for one thing and also maintaining gap integrity when rushing mobile quarterbacks. As for Pili, the Seattle Seahawks re-signed him to their practice squad after they waived him from their 53.
From Big Ern McDolphin:
I’ve heard the statement “the offense is very Tuacentric” or “the offense is tailored to Tua” many times. By you and many others who cover the NFL. I’m generally curious to what specifically this means because I’ve never heard anyone really go into any details about these sort of statements? To me the offense is the same as any other Mike Shanahan, West Coast offense with an emphasis on running the ball, timing, precision passes, and Mike McDaniel, spin of speed with extra shifts and motion. On your Behind The Enemy lines for the Green Bay game for instance, Bill Huber talked about what the Green Bay offense has done well and it pretty much mirrors the Miami Dolphins and what they want to do well. What about this Miami Dolphins offense is tailor-made for Tua?
Hey Dana, you kind of touched on it when it comes to the passing game. It’s a timing-based offense that requires quick decision-making, trusting your receivers to be where they’re supposed to be to release the ball very quickly and then being accurate to take advantage of those opportunities. Those are all things that Tua does very well and, very obviously, are not strengths of the other quarterbacks the Dolphins have employed so far this season.
From Leon Fresco:
Has anyone asked Achane what happened to his Guardian cap? Would hate to lose him again for something preventable.
Hey Leon, I don’t believe that question has been asked, though I do know he began wearing it in the first place at the request of his mother.
From Jayco:
Despite inheriting a defense with low expectations, Anthony Weaver currently has this unit 7th in total defense. Should we be prepared to lose him this offseason to a head coaching position?
That is definitely a possibility because Weaver is a star on the rise in the coaching ranks. He got two head coach interviews in the offseason, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he got second interviews in both places (Atlanta and Washington). That’s not surprising in the least considering his media dealings, where he is massively impressive.
From Troy Darcey:
Another one: considering the potential free agents, which areas should the Dolphins focus on in preseason? Can we make another step forward with the current nucleus? J. Smith has been a great addition, I also like the way we retooled our LB room. What is next? O-line & safeties? How would you compare this year's D to last season's? Despite having less talent, I feel like this team is the most complete since the rebuild.
Hey Troy, lot to unpack here. The safety room might have to be rebuilt if Jevon Holland leaves in free agency. The Dolphins could use depth in a lot of places, but they don’t have that many screaming needs anymore. I don’t think at its peak this year’s defense is as talented as last year’s simply because the 2023 version had three really good pass rushers in Chubb, Phillips and AVG.
From RICHARD J. LEONARD:
Hi Alain, now that we are moving on to another LS, does anybody know what's wrong with Blake Ferguson?
Hey Richard, we do not and it’s flat-out not information the Dolphins would share. All I can tell you is that Ferguson has had Type 1 diabetes since he was a teenager, though I’m not saying the issue right now is complications caused by that condition.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, how good is Robert Jones run blocking since the Dolphins haven’t been able to run well; would Wynn do better in that department?
Hey Jorge, the Dolphins didn’t run well in the last two games, but they had a very good stretch before that and Jones absolutely was a part of that success. Wynn at his peak absolutely could be an improvement over Jones, but we’re talking about a player who hasn’t played in more than a year, so it’s going to take him some time to get back to form.
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hey Poup! Do you think the fact that Tua has been concussed the last two Thursday games he’s played will be a mental hurdle for him this week?
Hey Luis, hadn’t even thought about that, but no. It’s the same thing about facing the Bills in Week 8 after all the injuries he’s had against them.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, what do you think the Dolphins will do differently due to the potential for adverse weather?
Hey Charles, I don’t expect the Dolphins to do anything differently because it’s been working very well and their current offensive style actually is better suited for bad weather because they’re not chucking the ball downfield as much.
From Ed Helinski:
Can the Dolphins maintain their momentum against the Packers and beyond?
Hey Ed, I really wish I could tell you with certainty, but I can tell you I don’t see any reason the Dolphins can have a strong performance against the Packers. And if the Dolphins are able to defeat the Packers, it’s certainly not unreasonable to think they could go on a long run because Green Bay is the toughest matchup remaining on the schedule.