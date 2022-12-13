Updated Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Week 14

The Miami Dolphins still remain likely to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 despite their two losses in California the past two weeks, but their percentages and their margin for error obviously have diminished.

The New England Patriots' Monday night victory at Arizona to close out Week 14 tightened the race in the AFC, with nine teams with a record of 7-6 or better fighting for the seven spots.

While they remain in control of their fate in terms of making the playoffs, the Dolphins (8-5) no longer can win the AFC East title by just winning out because they're now two games behind the Buffalo Bills (10-3) heading into the teams' showdown at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

As they did after Week 13, the Dolphins hold the sixth playoff position in the AFC and would face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the wild-card round if the regular season ended today.

DOLPHINS' PLAYOFF PERCENTAGE

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Dolphins have a 70 percent chance of making the playoffs per predictive website fivethirtyeight.com (down from 87 percent after Week 13) and their chance of winning the East title is projected at 7 percent, down from 19 percent.

A win at Buffalo would boost the Dolphins' playoff chances to 89 percent, but increase the chances of a division title only to 29 percent, per fivethirtyeight.com. A loss would drop the Dolphins' playoff chances to 64 percent, but the biggest key to a playoff appearance will be the Week 17 game at New England on New Year's Day and the Week 18 finale at home against the New York Jets.

If the Dolphins win those two games, they will make the playoffs regardless of what happens in their next two games — at Buffalo and at home against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

ANOTHER FLEX AHEAD FOR DOLPHINS?

The Buffalo game will be the second in a row in prime time for the Dolphins after it was picked among five TBD games on the original schedule to be slotted into the Saturday night spot and the Chargers game was flexed to SNF, and given the standings it certainly is possible there could be another prime-time game ahead for Miami.

And it's precisely those two AFC East games in Week 17 and Week 18 that could be involved.

The current Week 17 Sunday night game has the Rams facing the Chargers, but the Rams are out of playoff contention and these are not traditional TV powerhouses — like Dallas, Pittsburgh or Kansas Cith with Patrick Mahomes, for examples.

And looking at the overall Week 17 schedule, the Dolphins-Patriots game could end up being the best Sunday matchup. Other flex possibilities if the NFL goes that route would be the Jets at Seattle or Carolina at Tampa Bay, the latter not because they're two good teams but because the game could end up deciding the NFC South title (plus Tom Brady, of course).

The Week 18 Sunday night usually is the one that has playoff implications for both teams, so Dolphins-Jets at this time certainly fits that criteria.

The NFL will announce the finalized Week 17 schedule next Tuesday, but the Week 18 schedule will be announced early that week to maximize the chances of having the best matchup.

As a quick look ahead, the Week 15 games involving AFC teams over .500 will be Dolphins (8-5) at Bills (10-3) and Ravens (9-4) at Browns (5-8) on Saturday; Chiefs (10-3) at Texans (1-11-1), Lions (6-7) at Jets (7-6), Patriots (7-6) at Raiders (5-8), Titans (7-6) at Chargers (7-6) and Bengals (9-4) at Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday.

REMAINING SCHEDULES FOR AFC PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) — vs. Miami, at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

KANSAS CITY (10-3) — at Houston, vs. Seattle, vs. Denver, at Las Vegas

BALTIMORE (9-4) — at Cleveland, vs. Atlanta, vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati

TENNESSEE (7-6) — at L.A. Chargers, vs. Houston, vs. Dallas, at Jacksonville

CINCINNATI (9-4) — at Tampa Bay, at New England, vs. Buffalo, vs. Baltimore

MIAMI (8-5) — at Buffalo, vs .Green Bay, at New England, vs. N.Y. Jets

NEW ENGLAND (7-6) — at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami, at Buffalo

L.A. CHARGERS (7-6) — vs. Tennessee, at Indianapolis, vs. L.A. Rams, at Denver

N.Y. JETS (7-6) — vs. Detroit, vs. Jacksonville, at Seattle, at Miami

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.