Updated Dolphins Playoff Outlook

The Miami Dolphins missed a chance to grab the No. 1 position in the AFC standings when they lost at San Francisco in Week 13, but their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 remain strong.

Better yet, the Dolphins still maintain control of their fate when it comes to the AFC East title, which will be theirs if they can run the table with their final five games — against the Chargers, Bills, Packers, Patriots and Jets.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Dolphins hold the sixth playoff position in the AFC through Week 13 — the Sunday night and Monday night games will have no effect on the playoff picture — following their 33-17 loss against the 49ers, and would face the Baltimore Ravens on the road if the season ended today.

DOLPHINS' PLAYOFF PERCENTAGE

Despite the loss, the Dolphins have an 87 percent chance of making the playoffs per predictive website fivethirtyeight.com along with a 19 percent chance of winning the AFC East title.

There currently are nine teams in the AFC at .500 or better through 13 weeks, and that includes the Los Angeles Chargers, who the Dolphins will face next Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. A victory in that game would go a long way toward helping the Dolphins' postseason chances, with fivethirtyeight.com putting the playoff percentage at 97 percent if they leave L.A. with a victory.

Regardless of what happens next week, the Dolphins' chances of winning the AFC East would jump to 55 percent with a victory at Buffalo in Week 15.

From the standpoint of winning the AFC East title, it definitely would have benefited the Dolphins for the New England Patriots to defeat Buffalo on Thursday night.

But in terms of just making the playoffs, something the Dolphins haven't done since 2016, the Buffalo win helped because it dropped New England to 6-6.

As a quick look ahead, the Week 14 games involving AFC teams at or over .500 will be Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6), Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3), Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4), Ravens (8-4) at Steelers(5-7), Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5), Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9), and Patriots (6-6) at Cardinals (4-8) on Monday night.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.