AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Biegel Battle: Dolphins Linebacker Earns Family Bragging Rights

Alain Poupart

Dolphins players are scattered around the country as NFL facilities remain closed because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but linebacker Vince Biegel is surrounded by football players back home in Wisconsin.

See, Biegel's father, Rocky, was a linebacker at Brigham Young University who was good enough to earn second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. And Vince's brother, Hayden, was his teammate at the University of Wisconsin for three years (2013-15).

So there apparently was some trash talking this weekend among the Biegel boys, dad included, and Vince clearly felt the need to show them who's boss now when it comes to football.

So the guys went outside, with both Rocky and Hayden taking turns trying to block Vince coming out of a two-point stance.

As Biegel chronicled on Twitter, it sure looks like he won both battles.

Vince's rep against his brother, prompted a Twitter reply from new teammate Kyle Van Noy, who Tweeted along with the laughing-crying emoji, "Is his knee okay?"

Biegel replied, "Knee okay, spirits not so much."

In his first season with the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Biegel ended up with the first 2.5 sacks of his three-year NFL career. The first was memorable because it came against New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.

Biegel started 10 games as an outside linebacker/edge defender, though his role in 2020 became a big unclear after the Dolphins signed veterans Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency and then drafted edge rusher Curtis Weaver in the fifth round.

Biegel was re-signed as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Logan Ryan makes sense for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are interested in veteran cornerback Logan Ryan and his familiarity with Coach Brian Flores is just one reason he'd be a good fit

Alain Poupart

by

Fin4life

Dolphins tight ends put on a show -- literally

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe discussed a variety of off-the-field topics during the premier episode of the "Mike and Smythe Show"

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and Thursday night games

The Miami Dolphins again will be on the road when they play on Thursday night in 2020 and they'll be looking to end a bad streak

Alain Poupart

Dolphins apparently looking for joint practices if feasible

The Miami Dolphins had discussions with the Atlanta Falcons about conducting joint practices, but current circumstances might make it impossible to pull off

Alain Poupart

Why Tagovailoa already is the fans' favorite in Miami

Miami Dolphins fans have been longing for a franchise quarterback for a long time, and they're already sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the answer

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' three-game home stretch in 2020

The Miami Dolphins will be one of 10 teams to have a three-game home stretch in 2020, and history suggests that could mean good things are in store

Alain Poupart

by

Footballfan55

Dolphins sign a second-round pick

The Miami Dolphins are keeping busy signing draft picks and they've now come to terms with one of their second-round picks

Alain Poupart

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Tua signs rookie contract with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed another draft pick Monday, and this time it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

by

supernintimdo