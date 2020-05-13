Dolphins players are scattered around the country as NFL facilities remain closed because of the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but linebacker Vince Biegel is surrounded by football players back home in Wisconsin.

See, Biegel's father, Rocky, was a linebacker at Brigham Young University who was good enough to earn second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors. And Vince's brother, Hayden, was his teammate at the University of Wisconsin for three years (2013-15).

So there apparently was some trash talking this weekend among the Biegel boys, dad included, and Vince clearly felt the need to show them who's boss now when it comes to football.

So the guys went outside, with both Rocky and Hayden taking turns trying to block Vince coming out of a two-point stance.

As Biegel chronicled on Twitter, it sure looks like he won both battles.

Vince's rep against his brother, prompted a Twitter reply from new teammate Kyle Van Noy, who Tweeted along with the laughing-crying emoji, "Is his knee okay?"

Biegel replied, "Knee okay, spirits not so much."

In his first season with the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Biegel ended up with the first 2.5 sacks of his three-year NFL career. The first was memorable because it came against New England Patriots legend Tom Brady.

Biegel started 10 games as an outside linebacker/edge defender, though his role in 2020 became a big unclear after the Dolphins signed veterans Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah in free agency and then drafted edge rusher Curtis Weaver in the fifth round.

Biegel was re-signed as a restricted free agent this offseason.