Where Are Dolphins’ Tua-Tyreek-Mostert in NFL ‘Triplets’ Rankings?
The term "triplets" as it applies to the NFL has been en vogue since the Dallas Cowboys days of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, but who has the best trio of skill position players in the NFL in 2024? And, more importantly, where does the Miami Dolphins' trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill rank among the current NFL triplets?
As the offseason winds down, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated offered his 1-32 ranking of every team's top quarterback, running back and receiver (wide receiver or tight end), emphasizing that he added more weight to the quarterback position.
Tua, Tyreek and Mostert came in at number 11 in the ranking, this despite the fact that the Dolphins were among one of only four teams with three Pro Bowl selections last year among their quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.
The Dolphins also were one of only two teams, along with the San Francisco 49ers, whose three Pro Bowl selections at the skill positions all were selected as a starter.
The other two teams with "triplet" Pro Bowl selections were the L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and the Eagles only got there when Jalen Hurts was named as a Pro Bowl replacement when Purdy had to bow out of the festivities because he was playing in the Super Bowl.
Verderame's top 10 consisted of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, L.A. Rams, 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.
Among those teams, the Falcons (Kirk Cousins), Bengals (Zack Moss) and Ravens (Derrick Henry) all have a new "triplet."
About the Dolphins, Verderame wrote: "The Dolphins are the fastest team in football, and it shows all over the tape. Hill remains the sport’s best threat, going for a league-high 1,799 yards and 13 touchdown receptions last year. Then there’s the backfield of Mostert and De’Von Achane, each capable of 1,000 yards on the ground. As for Tagovailoa, he won the league passing crown in 2023, but remains a long-term question."
Prior to last season, the Dolphins hadn't had "triplets" selected to the Pro Bowl since 1974 since Bob Griese, Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield all were recognized. The three also were recognized in 1970, 1971 and 1973, and in that last season the Dolphins actually had two running backs selected to the Pro Bowl, with Mercury Morris joining Csonka.
From this vantage point, there is no way the Dolphins' triplets should be outside the top 10 in the NFL.