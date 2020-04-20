AllDolphins
Wilkins becomes virtual coach

Alain Poupart

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will be coaching athletes for Special Olympics Florida in a virtual class on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Wilkins was actively involved in community events throughout his rookie season with the Dolphins, who selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Of course, Wilkins earned a lot of attention when he celebrated his selection by delivering a flying chest bump to a very surprised NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Wilkins played all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2019, starting 14.

He led all rookie NFL interior defensive linemen in tackles in 2019 with 56 and had two sacks and two passes defensed. Of course, he scored his first NFL touchdown when he caught a pass from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Week 16 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Facebook event is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. and sponsored by Publix and Procter & Gamble. Everyone is invited to the session at http://Facebook.com/ProCamps and Wilkins will be answering questions.

Earlier this offseason, Wilkins conducted drills and oversaw a game of flag at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Wilkins worked as a substitute teacher before his senior season at Clemson University.

