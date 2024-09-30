Will Ramsey Get to Shadow Longtime Rival Hopkins?
Jalen Ramsey has a chance to prove he’s back in his element Monday night when the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans in a prime-time matchup for the second straight season.
The 29-year-old cornerback could get the chance to shadow Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a matchup that has become quite familiar over the years.
The two have gone head-to-head 13 times in their careers, dating back to their days as divisional rivals in the AFC South.
In the 13 games they’ve faced each other, Hopkins has caught 53 of 103 targets for 615 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to about 47 receiving yards per game — which is 29 yards under his career average of 76 yards per game, according to StatMuse.
Ramsey, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, made his mark as a standout cornerback with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, while Hopkins, who has accumulated over 12,000 receiving yards and scored 78 touchdowns in his career, was the top receiving threat for the Houston Texans. Their paths will cross once again Monday night.
When asked about his past matchups with Hopkins last week, Ramsey acknowledged the mutual respect and competitive nature between the two.
“They’ve gone well,” he said. “I’m sure he’s had some good ones against me, I’ve had some good ones against him. Monday will be another opportunity for us to do what we do – compete.”
Revisiting Hopkins’ Last Big Game Against the Dolphins
In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Hopkins played a pivotal role in the Titans’ 28-27 historic comeback victory over the Dolphins on what many would consider a Monday night(mare).
Hopkins torched the Dolphins' defense for seven receptions, 124 yards, and a touchdown as the Titans staged a dramatic 13-point comeback with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Last season, under former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Ramsey rarely had the opportunity to shadow top receivers, with limited exceptions like his coverage of Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. With the arrival of Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, Ramsey has been eager to do what he does best by shadowing the opposing team’s top wide receiver.
“Those are things that I’ve done throughout my whole career besides last year," Ramsey said back in June, "Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made impact and have a lot of fun playing the game.”
Will Ramsey Get to Shadow Hopkins?
Known for his physical play and ability to lock down the opposition’s go-to receiver, Ramsey expressed relief that the Dolphins' defensive scheme under Weaver allows him to showcase his versatility once again.
Despite the opportunity, Ramsey said isn’t taking anything for granted, emphasizing his mutual respect for Hopkins and even their personal connection off the field.
“He probably lives 10 minutes from me (in Tennessee). When I go back home, we kick it sometimes,” he said. “Nothing crazy. Have some dinner, hang out, kick it.”
In 2024, Hopkins has been off to a slower start compared to last year’s meeting in Miami. He has only eight catches for 90 yards and one touchdown through the first three games. The Titans could be looking to get him more involved, knowing that a productive outing from Hopkins could swing momentum in their favor.
Meanwhile, Ramsey has played 141 snaps in coverage this season, allowing just 5 receptions for a total of 46 yards and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.
Miami Hopes to Avoid Another Monday Night(mare)
The Dolphins’ defense, still finding its rhythm under Weaver, will need a strong performance from Ramsey to contain the Titans’ passing attack that features Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.
The Dolphins hope Ramsey will bring his best to prime time after cornerback Kendall Fuller was ruled out because of the concussion he sustained in the 24-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.
The Dolphins' pass defense is currently ranked 12th in the league, with potential for improvement, but consistency has been an issue. Miami will hope to correct these shortcomings to rebound from last year's Monday night disappointment and prevent a three-game losing streak.
With the spotlight shining down, Ramsey aims to showcase his skills on the big stage: “It’s prime time, man. The lights, everything — it’s just special.” .