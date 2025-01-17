Smith's Spicy Take On Buffalo
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith does not think much about Buffalo, whether it be the city, its fans, or its famous spicy chicken wings.
To put it simply, Smith thinks Buffalo is one boring city.
"Buffalo reminds me of like when you're watching one of those apocalyptic movies and the world is about to end," Smith said on Breakin' House Rules, a podcast featuring Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network and Jevón Holland, a safety with the Miami Dolphins. "There's just nothing going on."
Smith said he was very disappointed with Buffalo's signature hot wings over the years he has played against the Bills. Quite frankly, he expected better.
This season, however, he developed a newfound respect for one company's brand of Buffalo-style wings. He and Holland had some while in town, and they went over big with Smith.
"The wings ain't even good. The wings are overrated. Actually, you know what, so the past couple years I've been playing Buffalo, I never had good wings. This year, though, I had some when we went to Buffalo. Those wings was fire. Shout out whatever company that is, but every other wing I had was trash."
Smith commented similarly about Buffalo before the 2024 season after joining the Dolphins as a free agent. The Bills fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium did not let him forget what he said about them and their team. Buffalo would ultimately win 30-27 on a last-second field goal. Bills fans ended up getting the last laugh.
"They was at me. Respectfully, though," Smith said. "They defend their home. I ain't too fond of Buffalo. Buffalo fans hate me too, it is what it is."
Other than ridiculing the AFC East champions, Smith had an otherwise solid season. He set several single-season franchise records for tight ends. He has the record for most receptions in a season with 88, the most yards received by a tight end with 884, and the record for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end with eight.