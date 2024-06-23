Former Vikings' GM believes he knows when J.J. McCarthy will start for Minnesota
J.J. McCarthy became the highest-drafted quarterback in Minnesota Vikings' franchise history after the Vikings traded up one spot to select McCarthy 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy, who went 27-1 as a starter for Michigan, was one of the more polarizing figures heading into the draft. It wasn't because of the potential McCarthy possesses, but because of the style of offense he was in under Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. McCarthy wasn't asked to do a ton in college because of the Michigan rushing attack that had Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings, but he was still one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the college game. During his junior season, he completed over 72% of his throws which was the sixth-best in college.
But even with his efficiency and game-changing abilities, it's not certain McCarthy will even start for Minnesota in 2024. The Vikings signed veteran and former top-five pick Sam Darnold to a one-year deal and he has the inside track of getting the nod for Week 1 against the New York Giants. But Darnold hasn't played very well anywhere he's been -- he also hasn't had the talent around him that he will have in Minnesota. If things go sideways for the Vikings with Darnold under center, they won't have a choice but to turn to their franchise quarterback in McCarthy.
Former Vikings' General Manager, Rick Spielman has his thinking of when McCarthy might get his chance to step in as the starting quarterback. Spielman knows a few things about the Vikings, he spent 2021-'21 as their GM. On With The First Pick podcast, he thinks right after Minnesota's bye week, McCarthy will get the nod. Which would result in a Week 7 debut against the Lions.
“When you look at Minnesota’s schedule, it is a brutal schedule," said Spielman. "The most opportune time to play McCarthy is coming after the bye (week 7) when the Detroit Lions come to U.S. Bank Stadium, unless Sam Darnold is playing like Baker (Mayfield) did last year and they’re in the hunt.”
Going from college to the NFL is a different animal, but McCarthy has been a winner wherever he's been. He led his high school team to a State Championship, led Michigan to a National Championship, and now Viking fans are hoping he will lead their franchise to their first-ever Super Bowl title. McCarthy is young and has some fine-tuning, but he's also a great teammate with plenty of great traits on and off the field. McCarthy is going to be challenged to get onto the field in Week 1 for Minnesota, but if he's given the clipboard to start, McCarthy has shown he will work his tail off to get onto the field as soon as he can.