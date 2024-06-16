Sean McVay says third-round pick 'Really stood out' during OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams could have a little running back controversy when the 2024 NFL season begins. Third-year pro Kyren Williams had a sensational season last year for the Rams. The power back rushed for 1,144 yards which was good enough for third in the league. But even after a breakout year, Sean McVay and the Rams turned to the NFL Draft to take one of the more accomplished running backs in college football -- third-round pick, Blake Corum.
Corum, a two-time All-American at Michigan, suffered a season-ending injury during his junior season against Illinois. Corum chose to come back to Ann Arbor for his senior year and he had arguably his best season yet. He rushed for a 27 touchdowns in '23 which is now the single-season record at Michigan. He has 58 career rushing scores, also a program record with the Wolverines.
Everywhere Corum has been he's made an impact. He was a star recruit coming out of high school and made an instant impact during his freshman year at Michigan. He has a winning attitude and maturity way beyond his years. It's not shocking to anyone who watched Corum closely that he's already making an impact with the Rams. According to McVay, Corum is one offensive player who has really stood out during OTAs.
“On the offensive side, I’ve been pleased with a lot of guys but Blake Corum has really stood out,” McVay said. “Mature beyond his years. I love the way that he handles himself. I love even more how when there’s been a couple of things that didn’t go the way we wanted, how he responded the next play. The mental toughness that you see from him. Ron Gould is excellent with that room. Even Kyren in his own way has done such a great job of imparting a certain amount of wisdom with him.”
Williams is widely expected to begin the season as the starter, but Corum should hold a big role early in his rookie season and could take some carries away from the former Notre Dame back.