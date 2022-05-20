2022 USFL Mid-Season Superlatives

Looking at some of the standout teams and athletes in the 2022 USFL season

The re-launched United States Football League has completed the first half of its regular-season schedule amidst a number of noteworthy performances.

With five game weeks remaining prior to the spring league’s four-team playoff in Canton, Ohio, here are some USFL Mid-Season Superlatives.

BEST TEAM: New Jersey Generals

Yes, the Birmingham Stallions are still undefeated, but the New Jersey Generals have emerged as the most-complete team through five weeks of the USFL schedule.

Since a 28-24 loss to the Stallions on Opening Day, New Jersey has won four straight games and has not allowed more than 17 points during that span. The Generals weren’t exactly out-classed in their lone loss, either. New Jersey out-gained the Stallions by 131 yards on Opening Day and did not trail until the game’s final minute.

With two capable quarterbacks in the fold, New Jersey owns the top-ranked offense in the USFL (366.8 ypg). The offensive line also appears to be one of the league’s most-effective units thus far. On defense, the Generals sit second on the league leaderboard in points allowed (16.0 ppg) and yards allowed (249.0 ypg).

OFFENSIVE MVP: QB De’Andre Johnson, New Jersey Generals

This selection was based more upon second-half potential rather than the current statistical leader board. The more Johnson plays, the more the explosive dual-threat will produce. Johnson, a former Last Chance U star (Netflix), averages a league-high 10.3 yards per pass attempt and has four rushing touchdowns in five games. He was the lone quarterback to take a snap for the Generals in their Week 5 win over New Orleans, completing 66.7 percent of his passes and scoring twice on the ground.

Despite splitting reps with experienced veteran Luis Perez during each of the season’s first four weeks, Johnson ranks amongst the USFL’s top-8 leaders in pass yards (548) and rush yards (269). His mobility and accuracy have been tough on opposing defense.

Others Heavily Considered: QB Kyle Sloter (New Orleans Breakers); RB Mark Thompson (Houston Gamblers); WR Victor Bolden (Birmingham Stallions); RB Darius Victor (New Jersey Generals)

DEFENSIVE MVP: LB Scooby Wright, Birmingham Stallions

With a name like Scooby, it’s impossible for one not to love the former Arizona Wildcats linebacker. Wright, who has become known for his “SharkDog” celebration, is the leading tackler (32 TT) for unbeaten Birmingham despite being sidelined for the Week 5 game.

The 2016 NFL Draft Seventh Round Pick may be a bit undersized, but his exceptional instincts allow Wright to fly around the field for the USFL’s only 5-0 team. Averaging 4.0 solo stops per game, Wright has 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass break-ups to his credit in four appearances this season.

Others Heavily Considered: LB Vontae Diggs (New Orleans Breakers); CB Will Likely (Houston Gamblers); DE Chris Odom (Houston Gamblers); DE Adam Rodriguez (Philadelphia Stars)

BEST GAME: Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24 (Week 1)

One can argue that the USFL’s kickoff game set the standard and it has yet to be topped through the season’s first five weeks. The April 16 season opener featured what turned out to be the league’s two best teams to date and there were two go-ahead scores registered in the game’s final 2:00.

The New Jersey Generals had gained more than 400 yards of offense and appeared poised to pull out a victory until Birmingham QB J’Mar Smith engineered a 10-play drive that proved to be the difference. Smith’s two-yard touchdown rush gave the Stallions their first lead of the game with 00:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

For a season opener, the two teams played a relatively clean, crisp game. They combined to score five touchdowns on six red-zone opportunities.

TOP PLAY: Michigan Panthers’ Double Forward Pass

There were a number of incredible catches during Week 5 action alone, but Michigan tight end Ryan O’Malley’s touchdown reception could only happen in the USFL.

The former Ivy League champion was on the receiving end of the second leg of a double-forward pass. USFL rules allow for two forward passes to be completed on the same play if the first forward pass does not cross the initial line of scrimmage.

In the first quarter of a scoreless game, Michigan QB Shea Patterson took the snap and threw a quick screen pass out to the flank where receiver Joe Walker made the catch and proceeded to fire the ball downfield to O’Malley. After making the reception at the 18-yard line, O’Malley rumbled to pay dirt.

BREAKOUT POTENTIAL: WR Michael Dereus, Birmingham Stallions

The former Georgetown receiver has only five catches to his credit in the USFL, but they’ve all come within the past two weeks. After securing two first downs on a key scoring drive in the Stallions’ Week 4 win, Dereus found the end zone for the first time in Week 5. Staying with his quarterback on a broken play, the former All-Patriot League pass-catcher pulled in a game-tying 17-yard scoring strike to convert a third-and-15 in an eventual 30-17 triumph over the Philadelphia Stars.

Dereus finished the game with three receptions for 32 yards on four targets. The 6-foot-1 receiver, who has good size and an above-average catch radius, has a lot to offer Birmingham’s balanced attack.